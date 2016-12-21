AARCH Publishing Adirondack Architecture Guide

Adirondack Architectural Heritage (AARCH), the nonprofit historic preservation organization for the region, is expected to publish A Guide to Architecture in the Adirondacks this spring.

Architectural historian Richard Longstreth’s project to research, visit, document and photograph hundreds of historic structures in over 100 towns and hamlets in the Adirondacks took five years and nearly 10,000 miles of driving throughout the region.

This is the first book to document the architecture of the twelve counties in the Adirondack region, including a significant portion of the Lake Champlain watershed.

Longstreth is the director of the Historic Preservation program at George Washington University and the author of eleven previous books on architectural history. The book is expected to be available in June 2017 and is published by Adirondack Architectural Heritage with design and marketing support from Adirondack Life. A $5,000 Local Heritage grant from the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership will help underwrite the publishing cost.

Adirondack Architectural Heritage is the nonprofit historic preservation organization for New York State’s Adirondack region. AARCH was formed in 1990 with a mission to promote better public understanding, appreciation and stewardship of the Adirondacks’ unique and diverse architectural heritage.