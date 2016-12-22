Thursday, December 22, 2016

Adirondack Foundation Announces 2017 Grant Cycle

erin-kelley-manager-of-ticonderoga-natural-foods-co-op-stocks-the-shelves-with-local-produceAdirondack Foundation will make grants from the Generous Acts Fund for the third year in 2017 thanks to donors from across the region. The Foundation has made a commitment to increasing the fund over time.

Generous Acts Fund (GAF) grants are single-year and competitive; current priority focus areas are early childhood education and quality of life for elders.

Adirondack Foundation’s Grants Committee will also review applications that might fill an unusual and/or pressing need that falls outside our focus areas. This program will not fund capital campaigns.

Typical grants will be in the $1,000 to $2,500 range. A limited number may be as high as $10,000. Nonprofit organizations, schools and municipalities are eligible to apply.

Applications are now being accepted. The deadline to apply is 5 pm February 13, 2017.

Applications will be accepted only through the foundation’s Online Grants Manager. Click here  to see the instructions.

Contact Adirondack Foundation Program Officer Andrea Grout at (518) 523-9904 or andrea@adkfoundation.org prior to completing your application. To view a video highlighting the impact of the Generous Acts Fund, including 2016 grant recipients, click here.

To make a tax-deductible gift to the Generous Acts Fund at Adirondack Foundation, click here.

Photo: Erin Kelley, manager of Ticonderoga Natural Foods Co-op, stocks the shelves with local produce. The Co-op partnered with PRIDE of Ticonderoga on a Generous Acts Fund grant to provide free home delivery to seniors (photo provided by Adirondack Foundation).


Editorial Staff

Stories written under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline are drawn from press releases and other notices. To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


Tags: , ,
Print Friendly


Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Conditions
Adirondacks Events
Conditions
Adirondacks Events

The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
Web Services & Search Engine Optimization By: Suloff Designs