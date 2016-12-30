The Adirondacks Around The Web This Week

- Warming Could Slow Upslope Migration of Trees
- Why Children Make the Best Environmentalists
- 10k Tons of Plastic Enter Great Lakes Each Year
- How the Electoral College Protected Slavery
- Interview: Outgoing Plattsburgh Mayor James Calnon
- Rebecca Morgan: Mountain Woman On Top
- Smaller Ski Slopes Struggle With Snowmaking
- Pew: Most Americans Favor Environmental Laws
- Feeding Birds: More Than Just Birdseed
- Santa’s Workshop: A Struggling Theme Park
Subscribe to the Adirondack Almanack daily news e-mail. Follow Us on Twitter and Facebook.
Leave a Reply