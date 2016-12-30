The Big Adirondack News Stories This Week

- Summer of 2016 Was Bad News For Bears
- Loon Rescued at Follensby Clear Pond
- Gov. Cuomo Visits Hotel Saranac Restoration
- Constitutional Protection of Environment Sought
- Camp Renters Seek To Rewrite Easement Deal
- LG Sup: Protect Bloody Pond Property
- Adirondack Brewery Announces Plans
- ORDA’s Blazer Retiring, Mike Pratt Promoted
- Minimum Wage Rising in New York
- Beloved, Photogenic Keene Barn Comes Down
