Friday, December 30, 2016

First Night Celebrations To Ring In The New Year

There are so many different ways to ring in the new year. Each Adirondack town has special celebrations from Lake George cruises to Long Lake’s Little Bus festivities. There are even ski mountain extravaganzas like Oak Mountain’s Torch Light Parade or Titus Mountain’s free 1st Tracks Bash.

My family has always chosen to bring in the new year with a First Night Celebration in Saranac Lake or Saratoga Springs. Both events offer an alcohol-free, family-friendly tradition for welcoming in the new year.

According to Saratoga Arts Director of Education Kate Morse, a main goal of the organizers of First Night Saratoga is to create an event friendly to all ages and interests. With over 31 venues located in downtown Saratoga Springs, this annual First Night has something for everyone.

“We always try to take what people were excited about the year before and bring more of that activity to the next year’s schedule,” says Morse. “People really enjoyed the Mind Arts so much that we made it this year’s theme, A Night of Magic.  We made sure to add more magicians, hypnotists and comedians. Of course, we have wonderful music, performances and food. GE has helped make this event affordable by including it as one of their GE Kids in Free events where one child (12 and under) receives a free wristband with each paying adult.”

First Night Saranac Lake is offering a wonderful mixture of live music, puppetry, magicians and standup comedy. Even look for Adirondack Family Time for some face-painting and balloon animal fun. After some interactive activities, join in the annual “snowflake” ball drop with fireworks over Lake Flower.

First Night Saratoga and First Night Saranac Lake tickets are still available online as well as a variety of venues. Be safe, however you choose to ring in the New Year. Happy New Year!

Photo of First Night Saranac Lake by Diane Chase.


Diane Chase

Diane Chase is the author of the Adirondack Family Activities guidebook series, Adirondack Family Time. She writes about ways to foster imaginative play through fun-filled events and activities in the Adirondack region.

From her home in Saranac Lake, Diane also writes a weekly family-oriented newspaper column for the Adirondack Daily Enterprise and keeps her own blog Adirondack Family Time. Her writing and photography has appeared in numerous newspapers, magazines, marketing companies and advertising agencies.

She even finds time to assist her husband with Adirondack Expeditions guiding families and young adults in the High Peaks.


