Letters to Santa from a Simpler Time

Children’s Christmas wishes and expectations years ago were much different from what they are today. I was so struck by this—the simplicity and innocence of children hoping to receive some sort of gift—that while researching a book back in 2010, I included a chapter entitled Letters to Santa (in History of Churubusco). The sample letters below are excerpted from that book, and were published in North Country newspapers between 1920 and 1940. They reveal a sharp contrast to the modern holiday, where expensive gifts have become the disproportionate norm.

Like hundreds of other small villages and towns in the early twentieth century, Churubusco (in northwest Clinton County) was a farming community. Families were often self-sufficient, and everyone, including small children, had daily chores. This fostered teamwork, family unity, and gave children a firsthand understanding of the value of goods, services, and hard work. Those lessons were conveyed in their missives to Santa. And some of the comments in the letters are just plain cute.

1923

Dear Santa,

This year, money being scarce, my wants are few. I want a doll, set of dishes, ribbon, candy, and nuts. Don’t forget my brothers and sisters.

Your girl, Eva Lussier

Dear Santa Claus,

I want you to bring me a little serving set, ball, candy, nuts, and bananas. Never mind the sled this year because I am expecting one from my aunt. My Xmas tree will be in the parlor near the stove, so take your time and get good and warm before you leave.

Wishing you a merry Xmas, your little friend,

Louis Patnode

1925

Dear Santa Claus,

I would like you to bring me a little bedroom set, some candy, nuts, and bananas.

Your little friend,

Louise Recore

Dear Santa Claus,

I would like a flashlight, sled, gold watch, some candy, nuts, oranges, bananas, and peanuts. Please don’t forget my little brothers, Walter and Francis. Walter would like a little drum, mouth organ, candy, nuts, gum, and oranges. Francis would like a little wagon full of toys, and some candy, nuts, and bananas.

Your little friend,

John Brady

1938

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a bottle of perfume and a locket, a 59 cent box of paints that I saw in your sale catalogue, a pair of skates, a nice dress, and candy and nuts. I am eleven years old and Santa I hope you have a very merry Xmas.

Your friend,

Anita Robare

Dear Santa,

I am writing a few lines to tell you what I want for Christmas. I want a toothbrush and there is a set of 12 different games in your Christmas catalogue for 98 cents. Some of the names of the games are bingo, checkers, and jacksticks. Please bring me this set. I hope you don’t forget my little sister and brothers.

Your friend,

Henrietta Matthews

Dear Santa,

Christmas is drawing near and I would like these things: a pair of ski shoes, pair of fur bedroom slippers, a dump truck, and banjo. I will leave some crackers and milk on the breakfast table.

Your friend,

Ann Elderbaum

Dear Santa,

When you come around for Xmas, I would like to have you bring me a pair of skates and a woolen shirt. It’s all I want for Christmas for I thought that you are getting old and those chimneys will be hard to climb. You will have some bread and milk at Christmas Eve.

Yours truly,

Theodore Leclair

Dear Santa Claus,

I wish you would bring me a sled and a ring. I don’t want very much for I know you are getting old and I don’t want you to carry too much. You will find my stocking near the stove, and on the kitchen table you will find some bread and milk. I want you to leave me some candy, especially peanut brittle. I am 12 years old.

Your friend,

Cecelia Louise Miller

Dear Santa,

I wish you would bring me a popgun, tractor, truck, and an airplane. You will find a bowl of bread and milk near the Xmas tree. You will find my stocking near the stove. I am only seven years old.

Your friend,

Clayton Miller

My Dear Santa,

I am eleven years old, and I wish you would bring me a cowboy suit and a sweater. You will find my stocking near the stairway, and on the kitchen table you will find some corn meal mush.

Your little friend,

Herman Leclair

Dear Santa,

Christmas is drawing near and I thought I would drop you a line and let you know what I want for Christmas. I would like a red sweater, western book, and a fur hood. I will leave you some bread, cake, peanuts, and milk. I don’t want very much because you are growing old and your bag will be too heavy. So I will close and hope to have all I want for Christmas.

Sincerely yours,

Rita Theresa Leclair

Dear Santa,

I would like a new pair of shoes for Christmas.

Ruth Demarse

Dear Santa,

I want a tractor and some colors for Christmas.

Henry Lagree

1939

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good girl this year. I thank you for the things that you brought me last year. For Christmas I would like a doll and a Chinese Checker game. I will leave a lunch for you on the table. I will clean our chimney so you can slide down it. I will hang our stockings near the Christmas tree. I would like to stay up and see you but I am afraid that I would not get any presents so I will go to bed. Well we will have to close.

Your friend,

Helen and Patty Smith

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been a good boy this year. I would like a car that pedals. If you couldn’t bring that, I would like something smaller. And don’t forget Carol my baby sister. And I would like some candy, gum, oranges, and nuts.

Your little friend,

Robert K. Smith

Dear Santa,

I have tried to be a good little girl this year. I am nine years old and in the fifth grade. I would like a pair of ice skates between my sister and I. And don’t forget my baby sister, because she wasn’t here last year and I thought that maybe you would forget her. But I guess that you wouldn’t do that trick. And don’t forget the candy, nuts, oranges, and gum.

Your friend,

Helen L. Smith

Dear Santa,

I would like for Christmas a pencil box and drawing paper, candy, and nuts.

Your friend,

Beulah Perry

1940

Dear Santa Claus,

I want a train and candy.

Norman Lafave

Dear Santa,

I would like a box of colors, a teddy bear, candy, and nuts.

Agnes Lagree

Dear Santa Claus,

I want a pair of shoes, dress, and Christmas candy and nuts.

Ruth Demarse

From Jill and me at Bloated Toe Publishing, Happy Holidays to all.

(The piece above ran on Adirondack Almanack in slightly different form in December 2010, and seemed worth repeating to offer perspective on how the country—and Christmas gifts—have changed during the past century.)

Photos: Christmas advertisements from 1922, 1926, and 1916.