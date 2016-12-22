Visiting the North Pole’s Village of Lights

It’s always with great excitement that my family gets to tell visitors that we live near the North Pole. I have photos of Rudolph on my phone and my Christmas cards are all postmarked with the North Pole seal. There are not many places in the Adirondacks that celebrate Christmas all year long.

Since 1949, Santa’s Workshop has been keeping the Christmas spirit alive year-round. Designed by Arto Monaco (Land of Make Believe) Santa’s Workshop, near Wilmington NY, provides us with a direct portal to “the jolly o’ elf.” Though Friday, December 23rd, from 4:30- 8 pm, Santa’s Workshop Village of Lights is open to the public for those last visits to Santa and his friends. The buildings are covered in twinkle lights while holiday music surrounds the tiny village. Elves, large and small, prepare the sleigh and reindeer for their annual Christmas ride.

Visiting Santa isn’t the only option. Join in the caroling around the fire pit, roast marshmallows or feed Santa’s reindeer. See if Tannenbaum the Talking Christmas Tree is awake. The shops are open to pop in for a quick snack, candle-dipping craft, a last-minute gift or much needed hot chocolate. Of course, no visit is complete without a stop to see the frozen North Pole. There is even a special Nativity Pageant performed under the stars.

The Christmas Carousel is the only ride open during the Village of Lights. The 20-handcrafted reindeer are available for the smaller guests (under 48” and under 75 lbs.) while two sleighs fit those of us no longer weighing 75 lbs. There is something magical about riding in the carousel sleigh being “pulled” by reindeer under a nighttime sky.

Santa’s Workshop, an Adirondack classic theme park, will close on the December 24 for obvious reasons. (Someone in a red suit has some work to do, making lists and checking them twice.) Don’t worry, Santa and all his elves will be back in the summer after a much-needed rest. Ho! Ho! Ho! Enjoy!

Photo of Santa’s Workshop Christmas Carousel by Diane Chase, AdirondackFamilyTime.com