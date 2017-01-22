Adirondack Foundation Hires Birth to Three Alliance Director

Megan Murphy has been appointed as the director of the Adirondack Birth to Three Alliance (BT3), a project of Adirondack Foundation.

BT3’s mission is to support and help expand early childhood services in the North Country region of Clinton, Essex, and Franklin counties, as well as the St. Regis Mohawk Reservation.

Murphy has a background in program development and delivery, building regional collaboratives, community assessment, and strategic planning. She comes to Adirondack Foundation from Adirondack Health Institute (AHI), where she oversaw programs to improve health and quality of life in our communities.

Prior to AHI, Murphy worked at Adirondack Health, New York University Press and a British NGO in Moscow, Russia. She has a BA from Fordham University and completed the Art of International Bread Baking at the French Culinary Institute. She sits on the North Country Healthy Heart Network Board, Adirondack Health’s Ethics Committee, the University of Vermont Health Network–Elizabethtown Community Hospital Board, and is a North Country SPCA volunteer.

Since forming in 2015, BT3 and its members have made significant strides toward improving services for families with young children, including:

– Assisting with securing a five-year, $1 million grant to expand Behavioral Health Services North’s Healthy Families program to Franklin County. This program provides home visits to vulnerable families.

– Developing the Small Grants for Small Children program at Adirondack Foundation, which has awarded $46,000 in grants to daycare providers for educational resources and Quality Stars training; the program has helped to retain daycare providers in the region.

– Implementation of a New Parent Kit pilot program.

Click here to read the full BT3 progress report.

To contact Megan Murphy, email megan@adirondackbt3.org or call (518) 523-9904. For more information about BT3, visit their website.

To support BT3 with a tax-deductible gift, contact Mel Eisinger at (518) 523-9904 or mel@adkfoundation.org. To learn about community leadership initiatives at Adirondack Foundation, visit their website.

Photo of Megan Murphy courtesy Adirondack Foundation.