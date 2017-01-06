Adirondack Journal of Environmental Studies Call for Submissions

The Adirondack Journal of Environmental Studies (AJES) is now accepting submissions for Volume 22, which will be published in the summer of 2017.

Articles of a broad disciplinary scope will be accepted for review, including topics in natural and social sciences related to the region.

Special consideration will be given to articles to be published in the featured section dedicated to women, leadership, and the Adirondacks.

AJES is a peer-reviewed journal of the Adirondack Research Consortium.

Through a collaborative partnership, Union College and the Consortium have co-published AJES beginning with Volumes 20 and 21 distributed in 2016.

To submit an article for consideration, send the manuscript abstract and/or completed manuscript to Caleb Northrop at northroc@union.edu. Include the title, keywords, and an estimated word count of the completed article.