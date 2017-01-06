The Big Adirondack News Stories This Week

- Major Lake Effect Snows Impact Region
- Discord As Lawmakers Return To Albany
- Cuomo Vetoes Indigent Defense Bill
- Adks Hosting World Snowshoe Championships
- Bolton Sup Chosen As Warren Co Chair
- GOP to Defund Planned Parenthood
- Hillary Moves To Sue For Malicious Prosecution
- Choas In Thurman Leaves Town In Limbo
- Free Tuition For NYS Colleges Proposed
- Lake George Aims to Cut Salt Use
