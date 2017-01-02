Colton Getting Ready for Winterfest January 26-29

The town of Colton is getting ready for its annual Winterfest Weekend scheduled for January 26-29, 2017. The 2017 theme — Get in Gear — invites people to stay active in winter through a variety of indoor and outdoor activities.

A preliminary schedule of activities being organized and supported by the town, Colton-Pierrepont Central School (CPCS), and many others has been posted on the town website by the Winterfest Planning Committee. The festival begins on Thursday, January 26 with the CPCS Class of 2020 hosting a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 pm in the school cafeteria. At 5 pm during the dinner, the town’s Citizen of the Year will be presented.

As in previous years a number of Winterfest activities support the Local Neighborhood Center serving Colton, Pierrepont, and Parishville. An activity already underway benefiting the center is the raffle of a quilt created and donated by Patty Blickwedehl. The 4×4 foot ‘Icy Logs, Warm Hearth’ quilt features a blue, white, and red Log Cabin design. It is on display in the Colton Town Hall where tickets can be purchased. Tickets are only $5 each and only 100 tickets will be sold. The winning ticket will be drawn on Monday, January 30.

On the evening of December 9, fifty Remembrance Trees sponsored by individuals, families, and organizations were lighted to honor loved ones and brighten winter nights through Winterfest. The trees are in both the hamlets of Colton and South Colton; and each is tagged to identify those remembered as well as the sponsors. The complete list of tree sponsors and the names of those remembered is available on the town website.

School Art Club students also have been painting a barn quilt as well as a mural, each featuring a gear design, to be installed around town before the festival. The barn quilt will join sixty others that have been installed by the town as well as individuals. During Winterfest updated maps of barn quilt locations will be available in the Town Hall where a number of barn quilts will be displayed along with the fabric quilted items that inspired them. These barn quilts will be available to purchase.

Now themed baskets are being created for a Silent Auction to be held throughout the festival at CPCS to raise funds for the Neighborhood Center. The committee plans to have at least ten baskets ready by the spaghetti dinner. Some will be specifically themed for Valentine’s Day. Anyone wishing to contribute a basket for the Silent Auction should contact Scott Muller (315) 244-9956.

In the Town Hall other raffles also are underway leading up to Winterfest. A 3×3 foot barn quilt inspired by the raffle quilt also is being raffled to support town tourism and beautification activities. And tickets for a mountain bike, trolling motor, tree stand, and maple syrup can be purchased to support town recreation activities.

To learn more about Winterfest check the schedule of all planned indoor and outdoor activities on the town’s website. Also hard copies of the schedule are available in the Town Hall; and posters are displayed in town and nearby communities. Inquiries about the schedule or assistance can be directed to Grace Hawley (315) 262-2439.

Photos: Remembrance Trees behind the Colton Museum provided, and ‘Icy Logs, Warm Hearth’ quilt by Patty Blickwedehl.