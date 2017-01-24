Wilderness Management of Boreas Ponds Favored by Commenters

The APA recently reported that it received more than 11,000 comments on the classification of the Boreas Ponds Tract.
Adirondack Wilderness Advocates has reviewed the comments (more than 16,000 pages worth) and found that more than 37 percent support classifying the entire tract as motor-free Wilderness.
Altogether, 84 percent of the comments support either AWA’s or BeWildNY’s plan, according to AWA, whereas only 15 percent support a Wild Forest classification that could allow motorized access all the way to Boreas Ponds.
BeWildNY, a coalition of eight environmental organizations, and Protect the Adirondacks all support opening Gulf Brook Road to within a mile of Boreas Ponds. Adirondack Wilderness Advocates and Adirondack Wild propose classifying nearly all of the Boreas Pond Tract as Wilderness.
I haven’t gone through all the comments, so I can’t verify AWA’s figures. In perusing the comments, however, I can confirm that many people do favor a Wilderness classification for the ponds (though not necessarily the entire tract). The Adirondack Council says 22,000 people signed a petition in favor of a Wilderness classification for the ponds.
Advocates for a less-restrictive classification plan, one with more Wild Forest, also are well represented in the comments and submitted their own petitions.
The APA is expected to vote on the classification early this year. Afterward, the state Department of Environmental Conservation will prepare a management plan. The APA then will review the plan to make sure it is compatible with the Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan.
The APA has posted all Boreas Ponds classification comments here.
Boreas Ponds in June 2016 (Phil Brown photo).
Phil, I have done a spot check too–certainly not definitive– which seems to corroborate the conclusion that 84% support some form of enhanced wilderness designation. I say enhanced because of comments elsewhere that the APA’s suggested plans do indeed reserve part of the parcel for wilderness.
But my reading of these results is that some 84 percent of the responders are actually rejecting all 4 proposed APA plans in favor of a more extensive wilderness designation.
Important to make that clear if it is indeed correct.
Happy to see so much support for Wilderness!
I am impressed by the number of comments and petition signatures. The state should listen to the people who obviously are interested (with a good amount of enthusiasm) in the well being of that area of the park.
It’s worth noting that during the classification of the Essex Chain Lakes area, calls for Wilderness for the chain ran 4-1 over Wild Forest. We ended up with Primitive that allows bikes and motor vehicles and a Wild Forest corridor was created through the heart of the tract, rendering the area basically Wild Forest.
Then during the Essex Chain Lakes UMP hearings, 85% of comments called for the removal of the Polaris Bridge. The bridge remained and is scheduled to be used for motor vehicles.
During the State Land Master Plan public hearing, nearly 90% opposed the APA proposal to weaken Primitive areas, but Primitive areas were weakened.
My experience is that these hearing are conducted to check the public participation box so that the APA complies with state law for process as a necessary prerequisite for rendering a political decision made by the Governor. It’s highly likely that the APA will once again blow off the majority of public comments.
Proof that we can’t rely on Protect the Adirondacks for future Wilderness classifications.
Golly Justin. If you are going to take that conclusion, why not condemn all of them except your organization. Let’s please try to find some reasonable comments ground here.
I meant “common” ground, obviously….
My organization?
I feel that I’ve been pretty vocal about the existing reasonable compromise regarding public motorized access.
As the leader of the free world said so eloquently, “The system is rigged.”.
Golly more news from the Albany swamp. Isn’t it odd that the environmental lobby gets complete access to all APA documentation so guickly? Must be those FOIL requests get processed a whole lot quicker for certain organizations. Next to Washington, the Albany swamp comes in a close second. The Albany swamp, ” forever corrupt”.
The comments were posted to the NYS website for the world to access.