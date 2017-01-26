Conservancy Acquires High Peaks, East Branch Ausable Lands

Lake Placid Land Conservancy (LPLC) recently acquired 25 acres of Laurentian-Acadian pine, hemlock, and hardwood forest adjacent to the High Peaks Wilderness in Keene. The lands were donated by Ed and Carolyn Fowler of Keene and Bloomfield, CT.

“Conservation of the property will permanently protect a variety of terrestrial and aquatic habitats, including a portion of a critical tributary to the headwaters of the East Branch of the Ausable River,” an announcement sent to the Almanack said.

Under the terms of the donation, LPLC is expected to eventually transfer the property to the State of New York for inclusion into the High Peaks Wilderness and the Adirondack Forest Preserve.

LPLC serves as an intermediary organization in partnership with landowners and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to protect the property until it can be added to the Adirondack Forest Preserve.

The Lake Placid Land Conservancy is a 501(c)(3) not for profit land trust that works to conserve open spaces, view sheds, wildlife habitats, water resources, and recreational lands in the Ausable and Saranac River basins.

