DEC Lifeguard Qualifying Procedures Begins Jan 21

New Yorkers that love the outdoors and are looking for summer employment are invited to participate in free lifeguard qualifying procedures beginning January 21, 2017.

Seasonal lifeguard positions are available at DEC campgrounds throughout the Adirondack and Catskill parks this summer. The current hourly rate for NYS DEC lifeguards is $13.27. Additionally, most facilities offer free housing.

Individuals 16 and older interested in lifeguarding positions at DEC facilities this summer may register. DEC qualifying procedures will be offered through June 11, 2017. Candidates who qualify will be considered for employment. The procedure includes an in-water demonstration of lifesaving techniques and Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) performance. Candidates may attend the DEC qualifying location convenient to them, and the results will be forwarded to their preferred work location.

At the time of employment, DEC lifeguards must:

Be at least 16 years of age;

Possess a valid certification in Waterfront Lifeguarding, CPR for the Professional Rescuer and Healthcare

Provider, and First Aid (if not included in the lifeguard training course);

Have successfully completed the DEC lifeguard qualifying procedure;

Have completed a personal interview with DEC;

Have attended a DEC lifeguard orientation;

Submit a current certification of the candidate’s physical ability to perform lifeguard duties; and

Meet the vision requirement of 20/70 uncorrected in both eyes and be correctable to the 20/40 standard. Candidates tested at a vision level below 20/40 in either one or both eyes must correct to a minimum of 20/40 with 20/20 preferred.

Qualifying procedures will begin on time and late arrivals will not be accepted. Candidates will be given a 15 minute warm-up period to become familiar with the pool and equipment. Candidates must bring photo identification, current certifications (if available), and their own CPR mask.

2017 qualifying dates and locations:

– Saturday January 21st 9 am, Lynch Literacy Academy, 55 Brandt Place, Amsterdam;

– Saturday February 25th 9 am, Gloversville Middle School, 234 Lincoln Street, Gloversville;

– Sunday March 19th 2 pm, Glens Falls High School, 15 Quade Street, Glens Falls;

– Sunday March 26th 2 pm, Paul Smiths College (Saunders Sports Complex) Route 30, Saranac Lake;

– Saturday April 1st 9 am, Holland Patent High School, 8079 Thomson Road, Holland Patent;

– Sunday April 2nd 2 pm, Moriah Central School, 39 Viking Lane, Port Henry;

– Saturday April 8th 9 am, Gloversville Middle School, 234 Lincoln Street Gloversville;

– Sunday April 30th 9 am, SUNY Delhi (Kunsela Hall), 2 Main Street, Delhi;

– Saturday May 6th 9 am South Lewis Central School, 4264 East Road, Turin;

– Sunday May 7th 2 pm, SUNY Cobleskill (Bouck Hall) Route 7, Cobleskill;

– Saturday May 20th 9 am, Queensbury Elementary School, 431 Aviation Road, Queensbury;

– Saturday June 3rd 9 am, Lynch Literacy Academy, 55 Brandt Place, Amsterdam; and

– Sunday June 11th 2 pm, Paul Smiths College (Saunders Sports Complex) Route 30, Saranac Lake.

Certification courses may be available through DEC. For more information, updates, or to pre-register, call (518) 457-2500 ext. #1, e-mail DEC at Info.LifeGuard@dec.ny.gov, or visit DEC’s website.