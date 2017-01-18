Ethan Winter: Boreas Ponds Classification Commentary

Thank you for this opportunity to comment on the classification of the Boreas Tract. I’m writing to urge the APA to reject the classification alternatives it has proposed in lieu of a designation for the Boreas Tract that ensures uncompromised Wilderness and a buffer of at least one mile for the Boreas Ponds.
I attended the Schroon Lake hearing in November and appreciated the polite and eloquent positions of various stakeholders expressed there. Many comments, both for and against specific alternatives, reflected the complexity of managing wilderness areas in a way that protects fragile natural characteristics while accommodating appropriate recreational uses and benefitting local communities.
As a former guide in the Greater Yellowstone region, I appreciate how well managed wilderness areas, served by local gateway communities, can be engines for jobs and business development. As New York Program Manager for the Land Trust Alliance the past 12 years, I understand the value of careful conservation planning and the importance of building constituencies for effective, long term stewardship of conservation lands. As an Adirondack Council board member, I honor a history of leadership and vision from leaders who advocated and worked so hard for the wilderness we all enjoy today. Finally, as owner of a second home and popular vacation rental property adjacent to the Saranac Lakes Wild Forest, I am deeply invested in the future of the Adirondacks and understand how the North Country’s rural economy depends on it.
The 20,758-acre Boreas Tract represents an exceptionally rare opportunity to protect and restore a crown jewel of American wilderness. The Adirondack Park Agency has a responsibility to recognize what is a once in a lifetime opportunity to afford this special place the strongest possible wilderness protection for future generations. Taking steps to ensure rigorous wilderness protection will be a tremendous legacy for Governor Cuomo, as well as a demonstration of New York’s highest ideals.
Importantly, this classification can serve as a national model for forward-thinking conservation at a time when wildlife habitat, fragile water resources and wilderness lands the world over are being severely degraded.
One of the main arguments against designating most of the Boreas Tract as Wilderness, heard at the Schroon Lake hearing and elsewhere, is that it already contains an extensive gravel road network. The argument goes that the roads have irreparably altered the area, and because these areas can withstand a great amount of use, they should continue to be subjected to a great amount of use. However, anyone familiar with Adirondack history knows that logging roads are no obstacle to subsequent Wilderness designations. Indeed, old roads are quickly reclaimed by nature if given the chance. The State Land Master Plan takes into account the ability of nature to restore itself, defining Wilderness as an area “which is protected and managed so as to preserve, enhance and restore, where necessary, its natural conditions…”
To be sure, not every property acquired by the state can be restored to wilderness or deserves as robust wilderness designation. The Boreas Tract is one of a kind, and it stands apart from Essex Chain and many other recent acquisitions. To reap the full economic dividends from outdoor-based tourism, Boreas needs to provide a truly memorable wilderness experience. A useful analogue is the Laurence Rockefeller Preserve addition to Grand Teton National Park. In that instance, the National Park Service established a well-appointed, destination-style public parking area with an ADA-accessible trailhead one mile away from Phelps Lake, which, like Boreas, is a spectacular wilderness destination.
In 1932, native son of the Adirondacks Bob Marshall wrote an essay, “The Perilous Plight of the Adirondack Wilderness”. It would be a harbinger of current debates regarding the Boreas classification. “There is only a small fraction of the Adirondacks which remains unaltered by the activities of man,” Marshall observed. “The undeveloped state lands [like Boreas Tract] are not vital for any type of outdoor recreation except the enjoyment of the primeval and of the wilderness…[this] cannot be experienced in any other part of the entire state.”
In closing, let’s heed Bob Marshall’s earlier wisdom. In recognition of its unique location, unmatched potential for wilderness restoration, and globally significant conservation values, I hope the APA and DEC will be as forward thinking as possible. The best choice for the Park is a designation for the Boreas Tract that ensures a truly uncompromised Wilderness experience.
Looking beyond classification, a critical investment that the state should make is to attract and support small business development in the zone between Frontier Town and Newcomb. This area, regardless of the ultimate Boreas classification, is desperate for investment in local businesses that support hospitality, outdoor recreation (retail, guiding services, gear rental), eateries, and other amenities.
Thank you again for the opportunity to comment on the classification of the Boreas Ponds tract. This acquisition is a nationally significant landmark in wilderness conservation that all New Yorkers can be proud of.
>> Here Here! This is forward thinking Ethan but you throw me when you start off with: “a designation for the Boreas Tract that ensures uncompromised Wilderness and a buffer of at least one mile for the Boreas Ponds.”
As I keep emphasizing “A mile is too darn close!”
You also say, “let’s heed Bob Marshall’s earlier wisdom.”
Let’s! In ‘A Wilderness Original The Life Of Bob Marshall’ Marshall said, “Primitive America is vanishing with appalling rapidity. The danger to primitive outdoor conditions has never been so great as at the present moment. (That applies now more than it did in 1935 when Bob said this.)
He goes on and on with his great wisdom in this book he says, “We are making a great mistake in this generation. We are just repeating the same mistake in a different form that our forefathers have made. Instead of keeping areas… which will add to the wealth, health, comfort and well-being of the people, if we see anything that looks attractive we want to open up speedways through it so the people can enjoy the scenery at 60 miles an hour. You want a road and naturally you use the most plausible and persuasive arguments you can bring to bear.”
Bob Marshall also said, and this applies more today than it did in the 1930’s, “Most Americans preferred (prefer) “mechanically disturbed” nature.”
I’m still not sure if Bob Marshall, founder of the Wilderness Society, would appreciate the adulterated approach to wilderness that is proposed by the author. If you’re going to fight for a marginalized wilderness for an area that possesses innate wilderness characteristics like 5 Value-1 Wetlands, ubiquitous steep slopes around the tract, elevations above 2,500ft., and unparalleled remoteness with Boreas Ponds being 6.7 miles away from a public road, you should quote someone else. Economic developments should be focused in the towns, not ~10 miles away from town centers. Boreas Ponds deserves to be the full wilderness that it is capable of being – if we let it.
I never met Bob Marshall–obviously–but this was the guy who had nightmares about the truck trails to the Cold River. I think it’s therefore safe to assume he’d be turning sick over the people at BeWildNY who are using his name and reputation to propose retaining a motor vehicle road into one of his favorite stomping grounds, the High Peaks.
Roads are infrastructure for access, included in the purchase price. People from other places should give more consideration to the local population. TNC made recommendations.
It’s a shame the latter 2016 interim general public access plan isn’t really being viewed or publicly presented as an acceptable compromise between the extremes. As someone who has been in favor of a stronger Wilderness alternative, I fear an inadequate “compromise” is going to end up being only a mile away at LeBier Flow, instead of at the current spot located about halfway along Gulf Brook Road, which has already been enlarged & prepared for large amounts of users visiting the area.
The inability of the neighboring tomes to be able to effectively market themselves for decades is not something that should interfere with the strongest classification of the Boreas Ponds a a Wilderness Area under NYS law.
Nothing other than ignorance and a deep lack of imagination has kept these towns from developing thriving economies!
An extremely well written article. You raise a number of very good points and although our positions on the classification issue may differ I tip my hat to you on a really well prepared set of arguments.
I wish I could make a similar comment regarding this post by Todd Eastman. It appears Newcomb hasn’t cornered the market on ignorance. Todd, do all of us a big favor in unimaginative and ignorant Newcomb. Feel free to stay out!
I’m going to play the devil’s advocate here.
If Boreas Ponds is such a jewel to be preserved for “future generations”, then it should be closed to all public use. We want our wilderness, that seems clear. It also seems clear we are willing to accept some damage (trails, bridges, boardwalks or lean-tos) as opposed to no damage. The only way pristine places stay truly pristine is by keeping humans out. The recent article about long-term damage caused by any permanent human intrusion points this out.
Somehow, I can’t see a place with a 50-odd mile, well constructed road network within it as a pristine jewel.
Bruce,
That would certainly offer maximum protection that many people would be happy with, but the only way to do that currently is to keep it out of state/federal hands and post it, as most private landowners do. But if it can’t be drilled, mined, logged to make the investment profitable, landowners usually aren’t going to pay taxes on land just for the good of nature. But one can only hope…
Roads and logging damage are no match for mother nature. Entire cities in Mexico and points south have been swallowed by forest. All it takes is time. Even Pripyat, the site of the Chernoble disaster, is being reclaimed by nature. The more damage, the more time it needs. But Nature never takes a day off. Humans seem to be the only organism that stands in its way.
Many people put their land under a conservation easements.
One great example is Brandon Park that a Chinese business man just bought last year for something like 25 million.
You have Bay Pond (Rockefeller). You have Elk Lake right in this neighborhood.
This land would be far better protected in private hands under a conservation easement. Protection isn’t really the issue here people are interested in their particular type of recreational use.
At one time I believe the Rockefellers or someone owned Ampersand Pond near Corey’s as well. Perhaps they still do. I like conservation easements as long as they are reasonably protective.
Yes, Avery Rockefeller bought Ampersand pond from a timber company that owned it and several of the high peaks. It was originally bought by the guys who had the famous “philosophers camp” on Folensby pond. There is another place (Folensby) where there will be another Wild Forest Wilderness debate if the TNC sells it to NYS like they are planning. It is one that I think should remain under TNC ownership and not be open for public use. It is well protected under a conservation easement now and is very carefully logged as it has been for many years. If it is bought by the state it should be classified as Wilderness. But that will create a problem for the 90 mile canoe classic since that stretch of the Raquette would not be able to be used for an organized sporting event. That is prohibited on Wilderness land.
Every damn thing in the Adirondacks is called a crown jewel that must be protected.
Much of the land in the world is being exploited by humans in some way. Does it have to be 100%?
Pete Klein’s on the money in my book and these classification battles never be any different nor will the “Wilderness Only” crowd ever be satisfied with a compromise classification on any parcel. Alternative #! is something for everyone and providing more New Yorkers reasonable/unfettered access to sections of this acquisition is a far better legacy for Governor Cuomo to leave residents of this State.
Certainly far better than locking it up for a limited, physically fit/able bodied segment of our society! Snowmobilers, Mountain Bikers, Hunters, Anglers and many others should provide a far greater economic boost to this Region than a few hikers and others relying solely upon their feet to gain access.
The ADK Towns affected by this classification need every consideration translated into “Tourism $Dollars$”.
Alternative #1 does exactly that and still offers a “Wilderness” classification to thousands of acres.
If I remember correctly, even Alt. 1 still gives DEC the option to restrict motor vehicle access. Mountain bikers, hunters, and anglers can still share the parcel with hikers and skiers with no motorized access under Alt. 1., I believe. Even with no motorized access they aren’t being locked out as they were under private ownership.
So it sounds like there is some consensus here that Alt 1 is the way to go.
I think I prefer alternative 2. There is no reason that the land around the ponds need to be designated as Wild forest.
A put in at the flow will have the ponds almost as far as this writer wants them from the road. Everybody gets almost what they want.
Paul,
Oh, don’t get me wrong, I don’t like any of the 4 proposals. My point was that I believe classifying the access and Ponds as WF does not guarantee motor vehicle access to LaBier Flow. The way I read them, the DEC holds the final say and that they can restrict access as they see fit. But in all likelihood, there will be few restrictions with any of the plans. That seems to be the preordained plan for the parcel before all this “public comment” stuff muddied the waters.
You can’t say that a Wild Forest designation carries “few restrictions”. It carries many restrictions – It just doesn’t carry all the restrictions that you would like to see.
Sorry, I have been humor-impaired as of late.
I’m still a bit confused on the alternatives. Do any of them permit overnite use? Or will it be strictly a day use area only no matter what the cut off for access?
All of them permit overnight use.
I would think that alone would impact the area more than access. If there was no camping permitted then the surrounding towns would benefit to host and feed day visitors.
kathy,
Valid point. But one thing to consider is that from what I understand, other than the old lodge site, there isn’t much high ground near the ponds to allow for a lot of camping. There are a lot of nice spots in the area, just not close to the ponds – which tends to be marshy. And there are currently no official, designated campsites that I know of – just DIY.
I am curious as to where Ethan Winter has his permanent residence? He speaks of a second home and rental property…
I am curious why you think it’s important to know where someone lives in order to discuss the land they own in equal partnership with you?
There are plenty of people who live here, who are older than you (thus having more experience living here), and whose families have lived here longer than you, who firmly stand for wilderness protections.
I think you should consider whether we should be questioning your legitimacy to have an opinion. Or are you simply entitled to an opinion like Ethan, weighed in the same way because you both own the same land?
I agree with most of what you say. However, I hardly think it is a crown jewel. It is a pond, wetland and forest. Between the highly utilized high peaks and the larger population centers from the south, the land at Boreas is at risk from simple overpopulation. Following the DEC model, I say that closing the road and wilderness classification will be the best alternative as of 2018, when any lease-holders are out of the area. Distance will be the best guarantee of preserving the ponds:
1) the least expensive, only requiring the DEC to patrol/maintain trails
2) encourage people to use local hostelry/eating and other businesses instead of simply driving right up to the flow
3) protect/preserve/restore the natural state of the area
Note: Dams, may or not be maintained, there are precedents for this.
4) a 6 mile hike is not a problem for most, the few that require it can get a variance from the DEC for assisted travel (guides, mechanical conveyances, etc.)
Yes, the DEC has little interest in providing those, but perhaps the state might accede to the demands of the elderly and disabled with several options: special sites, special wheel chair rentals, horse powered carts, special guide services, etc.
Yes, I am ignoring, indeed intentionally limiting, recreational use. Population pressure for open space and business pressure are being intentionally excluded. Businesses cannot survive without a large number of people. The ponds are too small to support large numbers of people visiting and still be protected.
Like the goose that laid the golden egg, “killing the goose” is a sure way to destroy the source of wealth the land is offering. Wilderness will supply a few dollars forever, well, as long as it exists. Overpopulation will supply a large amount of money right away…then turn into a “ghost town” of failed businesses, old run-down buildings, and a genuinely poorer population as the land is destroyed, the fishery reduced to nothing, the birds and other wildlife moves off from being disturbed constantly. Somehow, I would not want to kill the goose.
I would rather see a small boat manufacturing company, around there. Maybe a grocery and couple guide/sports shops. Stress the water, preserve the water life. The ducks, herons, geese and other birds. Stress the fishing and limit takes to 1 fish per trip. Stress the bird watching and have the guides with knowledge lead small parties into the wetlands. Stress the beautiful view of the High Peaks, without the large number of peak walkers at your elbow. Stress the hunting and skills it takes. Stress the unique things that make the Boreas ponds a place to VISIT. Not the trash, chopped trees, and “left” junk that makes many Wild Forests places I would not return to. Or, ask the DEC to create a state park there, where employees are paid to pick up after tourists and keep things confined to a single small area. Hell, the roads are already there. It can all be done with a simple Wilderness Classification. Close the road. Allow only DEC or handicapped people to use them.
Tim Brunswick said:
“Snowmobilers, Mountain Bikers, Hunters, Anglers and many others should provide a far greater economic boost to this Region than a few hikers and others relying solely upon their feet to gain access.”
First, hunters and anglers *are* permitted in Wilderness areas. That leaves snowmobilers and mountain bikers to provide “a far greater economic boost” if zoned “Wild Forest”.
Is there any evidence for this claim? Snowmobiling has been permitted for many years on lands leased by clubs, like along Santanoni Road in the MacIntyre West tract. I recall seeing snowmobile trailers parked along Tahawus Road as well as the Bradley Pond Trail-head.
Q1: Has their presence provided a significant boost to Newcomb’s economy?
As for mountain bikers, I’ll hazard a guess that they *have* contributed to Wilmington’s economy given the popularity of the extensive trail system at the foot of Whiteface. However, let’s not confuse that attraction, a sophisticated network of (challenging) trails, with Gulf Brook Road and the (flat) roads around Boreas Ponds.
From what I’ve read here (from self-professed avid mountain bikers), wide flat(-ish) roads aren’t a big draw for mountain bikers. Now that’s not to say it won’t attract garden-variety cyclists. Essex Chain has comparable terrain and so the question becomes:
Q2: Have the cyclists who come to Essex Chain provided a noticeable boost to the local economy?
BTW, these are genuine, not “loaded”, questions. I’d really like to hear informed responses.
My thoughts: Unless you run a gas station or convenience store, I have my doubts the local economy will significantly benefit from either a “Wild Forest” *or* “Wilderness” classification.
“First, hunters and anglers *are* permitted in Wilderness areas. That leaves snowmobilers and mountain bikers to provide “a far greater economic boost” if zoned “Wild Forest””
This is not my experience in the Adirondacks. Yes, hunters and anglers are permitted in Wilderness Areas. But in most cases (barring some good fishing in some Wilderness areas) more hunting and fishing is done in Wild Forest areas.
Especially for hunters easier access is very important. I know that some here will just say well just hump it in to these areas if you want to hunt, or drag a 400 pound bear off a high peak. But speaking practically you are going to see greater economic impact from hunters and anglers if it is a little easier to access. In fact you will even see temporary hunting camps like have been written about here at the Almanack set up under permit for hunters in Wild Forest areas.
Taras,
I wish folks would see cyclists not just as “mountain bikers”, because we’re not. Many of us ride hard roads, gravel roads, and good dirt roads, preferring not to go off roading on the dirt, single track trails preferred by mountain bikers. Mountain bikers have a far greater negative impact on the landscape than the rest of us, who leave no more sign of our passing on a road than a canoe cart.
Perhaps if bicycles on the roads in Boreas Ponds are banned, canoe carts should be too. Wheeled vehicles are wheeled vehicles. We talk about horses and horse-drawn vehicles. As a former horse owner, trainer and trail rider, I know first hand the damage which can be done there. Any wet areas too wide for a horse and vehicle to go around without going off the road quickly become quagmires.
You can attract fatter hunters to wild forest.
Taras, I don’t believe that snowmobilers will maintain or contribute to the economy, except for slightly, over the next 20 years or so. Last year (2016) the average temp increase was rather high, the previous two years, also. I expect that this trend will show that current climatologist predictions are conservative at best… Now that the polar regions have started melting significantly, average temps will only climb faster the next 20-30 years. The snowmobile season has declined from Remsen through Boonville and Old Forge because of lack of snow. Snowmobiles seem to be a dying business instead of the major cornerstone of the winter season at Old Forge and Lowville. This is on the WEST side of the mountains where snowfalls are usually augmented by lake effect events resulting in largish snow pack. Late winters, mid-winter rains, early springs and summer droughts are becoming the new “average” weather over the past 10 years, for example.
Of course, the town of Newcomb would love to see the past glory days of pulp and paper return. But, snowmobiling will not replace it. Many ski resorts are not doing well, and several have closed down further south…an inkling of what Newcomb is in for. It could be done with managed forests, good waste control & recovery, a highly automated mill producing wood, wood products, pulp products and limited profit margins. A very expensive initial outlay for small return, even with an inexpensive labor force. I expect it will be more feasible in 50 years than now. Until then, they don’t have much to offer…
Tourism is really the only good option until they can provide a source of cheap energy (a lot cheaper than is what on the grid.) High-head hydro, is really their only option and nobody would want to dam up the Hudson to make it work. But, again, I am not sure of the water availability in the future. We could end up with a Boreas Ponds with little water, and a nearly dry Hudson in that area. The good thing is their location. Close enough to many ADK areas. Maybe they could fill a niche like Lake Placid or Old Forge, both of which are doing OK.
Lake Placid is doing well because less restrictive classifications (along with constitutional amendments) have led to economic opportunities. An intensive use classification to places like Whiteface Mountain have led to 200,000 skier visits per year. And this has gone up despite the milder winters as new snowmaking equipment has kept the mountain as white and icy as ever!
How many of the skier visits are tourists?
I suppose if Newcomb or North Hudson were to host the Winter Olympics they might be able to generate more tourism…
