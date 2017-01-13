Friday, January 13, 2017

World Cup Freestyle Skiing In Lake Placid This Weekend

world cup mogulsFIS Freestyle moguls and aerials athletes return to competition in the new year this week at the Putnam Investments Freestyle Cup in Wilmington and Lake Placid.

The moguls competition held on Whiteface Mountain’s Wilderness Trail is slated for Friday, January 13, while the aerials event takes place, Saturday, January 14, at the Olympic Jumping Complex.

Freestyle athletes from around the globe have been competing at Lake Placid for more than 30 years and this week’s event features more than 160 athletes from 17 nations. Lake Placid and its neighbor Wilmington began hosting this event in 1985, five years following the 1980 Olympic Winter Games.

The Putnam Investments Freestyle Cup begins on Friday at 9:50 am with men’s and women’s moguls qualifications. Finals begin at 1:30 pm.

Saturday night’s aerials competition starts at 2:55 pm with the finals slated for 8:15 pm. A fireworks display over the Olympic Jumping Complex is also set for after the finals.

View Friday’s moguls competition with the purchase of a Whiteface Mountain lift ticket. Admission to the aerials event is $12 online, or $16 at the gate for adults and $6 on line or $10 for juniors and seniors. Admission is free for ORDA season pass holders.

The finals for both events will be streamed live. Broadcast coverage of the events will air January 14 and 15 on NBC.

Broadcast and Live Streaming (times EST)

Friday, Jan. 13 1:30 pm – Men’s and Women’s Mogul Finals – nbcsports.com – Live Stream

Saturday, Jan 14 4:30 pm – Men’s and Women’s Moguls – NBC, 8:15 pm – Men’s and Women’s Aerial Finals – nbcsports.com – Live Stream

Sunday, Jan. 15 4:30 pm – Men’s and Women’s Aerials – NBC

Tuesday, Jan. 17 12:30 am – Re-air TBD – NBCSN

Photo courtesy ORDA/Whiteface Lake Placid.


Editorial Staff

Stories written under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline are drawn from press releases and other notices. To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


