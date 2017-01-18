Agriculture, Forest Funding for Hamilton County Residents

The Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District has partnered with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to provide financial assistance for agriculture and forest management to Hamilton County landowners though the United States Department of Agriculture Resource Conservation Partnership Program.

Funding is available for residents who would like to enhance their agricultural practices through the installation of high tunnels over an existing garden. Funding is also available for implementing forest management plans and wildlife habitat enhancement practices.

This is a regional watershed based grant program and the applicant’s property must reside in the St. Lawrence River, Black River, or Upper Hudson River watersheds. Landowners who are not in those watersheds can still apply but they will be competing for funds through the general NRCS Environmental Quality Incentive Program.

The sign up period has started and applications will be accepted through February 17. To learn more about the program or to apply, contact the District. Contact NRCS for more information about their conservation programs.