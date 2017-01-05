Great Camp Santanoni Winter Weekends Planned

The first of three Winter Weekends at Great Camp Santanoni in Newcomb is set for Martin Luther King Day weekend, January 14-16. Additional open house events will take place during the President’s Day holiday weekend, February 18-20, and the weekend of March 18-19.

In the community of Newcomb, WinterFest is being celebrated on January 14, coinciding with the first Santanoni Winter Weekend.

Cross-country skiers and snowshoers will have access to the restored 19th-century great camp. The 10-mile round trip on gently rolling terrain will take you past the Santanoni Farm and through the Forest Preserve on a wide, old road (no vehicle access).

Visitors can Walk through the Main Lodge, boathouse and other buildings and volunteers from Adirondack Architectural Heritage (AARCH) will lead tours and talk about the history, design, and family life at the state-owned historic site. Visitors may warm up by the wood stove in the Artist’s Studio on the shores of Newcomb Lake, and enjoy complimentary hot beverages (please, bring your own cup).

Robert and Anna Pruyn began work on Camp Santanoni in 1892 and eventually constructing more than four dozen buildings on 12,900 acres including a working farm, the Gate Lodge complex, a huge rustic Main Lodge and other buildings situated on Newcomb Lake. Camp Santanoni remained in private ownership until 1972.

During the last several decades of state ownership, the camp has gradually been restored through a partnership between DEC, AARCH and the Town of Newcomb. Camp Santanoni is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a National Historic Landmark.

A model of the Santanoni barn, which burned in 2005, will be on exhibit at the nearby Adirondack Interpretive Center, where snowshoes will be available to loan. The Center’s buildings will be open 10 am to 4 pm on all three days of the Winter Weekends in January and February, and on the Saturday and Sunday of the March Winter Weekend.

Camp Santanoni Winter Weekends are free and sponsored by AARCH, NY Department of Environmental Conservation and the Town of Newcomb. Find out more about Camp Santanoni at www.aarch.org or call 518-834-9328.

Photo: Cross-Country Skiing at Camp Santanoni by Nancie Battaglia (provided by AARCH).