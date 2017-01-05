Thursday, January 5, 2017

A Guided Snowshoe Hike At Bolton Landing’s UpYonda Farm

It has been a few years since Bolton Landing’s UpYonda Farm has offered guided snowshoe hikes at the 75-acre property. According to UpYonda Administrator Matt Sprow there is currently more snow on the trails than was available at this same time last year.

“We have a calendar full of public programing,” says Sprow. “Our hikes go on, regardless of the weather. Right now the snow is okay. Snowshoes are included in the fee for the hike or people can bring their own. If the weather changes we will still hold our guide hike, but it may turn into more of a walk.”

Sprow encourages people to come prepared for all weather with some sort of footwear traction. People can bring poles, but poles are not provided. To date, no unusual tracks have been found around the property, but participants can look forward to searching for fox, squirrel, turkey, white-tailed deer and hare tracks with the help of the onsite guide.

UpYonda Farm was donated to Warren County by the Scott Family and is currently run as an Environment Education Center by Warren County Parks and Recreation. With a Memorial Garden, Sugar Shack, auditorium  and a museum with seasonal exhibits, UpYonda Farm offers a variety of field trips and nature activities.

A January 7th guided snowshoe hike is planned from 1-2 pm with an admission of $7 (with snowshoes) or $4 (without snowshoes). There is a $4 parking fee for anyone utilizing the property. Sprow enourages people to look through the museum and auditorium, which will be open until 4 pm. UpYonda Farm is open Monday through Saturday, from 8 am to 4 pm. Future events include Bird Watching, Winter Tracking and a Planitarium Show. Enjoy!


Diane Chase

Diane Chase is the author of the Adirondack Family Activities guidebook series, Adirondack Family Time. She writes about ways to foster imaginative play through fun-filled events and activities in the Adirondack region.

From her home in Saranac Lake, Diane also writes a weekly family-oriented newspaper column for the Adirondack Daily Enterprise and keeps her own blog Adirondack Family Time. Her writing and photography has appeared in numerous newspapers, magazines, marketing companies and advertising agencies.

She even finds time to assist her husband with Adirondack Expeditions guiding families and young adults in the High Peaks.


The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region.
