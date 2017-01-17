Hemlock Woolly Adelgid Seminar Set For Warrensburg

On Thursday, February 9th, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County will host a seminar on the Hemlock Woolly Adelgid.

Mark Whitmore of Cornell University one of the foremost authorities on the wooly adelgid will give a one-and-a-half-hour presentation starting at 10 am at the Cooperative Extension Education Center.

Following the presentation, Whitmore will conduct a field detection workshop at Pack Forest in Warrensburg from 12:30 pm to 2 pm. During that time, he will detail what to look for and how to distinguish adelgid damage from other tree issues.

The wooly adelgid has caused damage to hemlock trees across the state. In addition to ecological concerns of a declining hemlock population, the adelgid has caused millions of dollars in lost revenue to paper and lumber industries.

For more information and to register for this program contact Dan Carusone at (518) 623-3291 or (518) 668-4881.

Photo: Maturing hemlock woolly adelgids soon after coming out of dormancy, courtesy Robert Childs.