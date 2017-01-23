Infrastructure Construction at Boreas Ponds?

Governor Cuomo’s proposed new public-private initiative to revitalize Northway Exit 29 in the Adirondack Park, the former Frontiertown theme park, and to create a new visitor center and “gateway” there to benefit not just the town of North Hudson, but Essex County and the entire Adirondack Park is a good proposal.
After the Governor spent public funds to acquire the nearby Boreas Ponds for the Forest Preserve as a kind of gateway to the High Peaks and Dix Mountain Wilderness, this well-traveled sector of Essex County so close to I-87 deserves a gateway information and interpretive center that helps attract, orient, inform and inspire curious travelers – whether or not those visitors intend an outdoor adventure at Boreas Ponds.
What concerns me is one sentence buried in that same State of the State report (on page 271): “Specifically, DEC will construct infrastructure at Boreas Ponds in the Adirondacks and build trails as part of the “Hut-to-Hut” system that links State lands to community amenities.”
DEC will construct at Boreas Ponds. What does this mean? What could it mean? Where would it apply? No one I’ve asked seems to know the answers yet. It could be a positive directive, tied into the Hut-to-Hut initiative where the goal is for wild land passive, muscle-powered recreation to begin and end at lodgings of all description within Adirondack hamlets. But where could a modest yurt or an elaborate overnight lodging be legally sited at remote, interior Boreas Ponds, and on what main street or hamlet dozens of miles away would such a structure connect to?
Would this be a proposal better intended for the privately owned Elk Lake further to the east and its closer connection to trails leading to Northway Exit 29 in North Hudson?
Or, could this be a gubernatorial directive to the DEC that, whether intentionally or not, interrupts what the Governor’s APA, after reviewing all of the public hearings and evidence, may conclude later this winter: that Boreas Ponds meets all of the necessary conditions and criteria for a Wilderness classification under the State Land Master Plan?
Constructing new infrastructure and an overnight system of “huts” of whatever size and level of luxury would be legally prohibited under a Wilderness classification and subsequent Wilderness management guidelines. If taken to an extreme, and I am not suggesting here that it would be, the “shall construct at Boreas Ponds” directive could translate into a violation of Article XIV’s “shall not be leased, sold or exchanged, or be taken by any corporation, public or private” clause pertaining to any part of the NYS Forest Preserve, irrespective of the land’s classification.
The constitutional defeat of the “closed cabins” on the Forest Preserve proposed by Robert Moses in the early 1930’s, or the right decision not to allow commercial overnight uses at Whiteface Mountain Intensive Use Area (part of our Forest Preserve) come to mind. DEC, with great effort, just finished dismantling and removing Boreas Lodge this past summer so that it would never pose an inconsistent use on the Forest Preserve.
Clearly, we don’t yet know what the directive means. But by its inclusion in the Governor’s message it surely means something. I trust that an opportunity will be convened for stakeholder questions and answers about any plans to construct at Boreas Ponds.
In the meantime, one hopes that the directive does not color or prejudice APA’s responsibilities to freely deliberate and decide about the right classification at Boreas Ponds, which, of course, must be ultimately ratified by the Governor.
Photos: Gulf Brook Road (above) and the former Boreas Lodge before it was removed in summer 2016.
Interesting….I have been reading the transcripts of the public comments sent to the APA during the review period ended 12/30– and now made available on the APA website. My unofficial tally of opinion there is 4 or 5 to 1 in favor of a wilderness classification for Boreas, suggesting that the Guv’s State of the State message is seriously jumping the gun on public opinion.
With all due respect to my fellow Adirondack residents, the comments also seems to make clear that what some natives and most town boards seem to be in favor of — a looser classification of wild forest encompassing the ponds — is exactly what non park residents do *not* want.
I am in favor of increasing tourist dollars to our local economies. But what if the results of these public surveys suggest that many visitors will not come if Boreas begins to look and sound like their backyards?
Boreasfisher,
I think in this case, the comment period was just a formality.
Dave,
I would like to think “infrastructure” might simply relate to the proposed snowmobile connector with possibly a branch hiking/ski trail to Elk Lake Lodge as you suggest. A couple decades ago ELL tried staying open over a few winters, and perhaps since then as well. I assume it was not profitable enough or it would have continued. Perhaps with a ski/hike trail coming in from BP and North Creek it would be more feasible for year-round usage.
Otherwise, it seems odd that they dismantled the BP lodge if this was in the works. Possibly it could have been moved farther from the ponds? Perhaps the materials are stashed somewhere by the state to resurrect in a different location? Perhaps they are chasing their own tail?
Seems pretty obvious to me that our Government officials already has some plans for this area long before it is even officially classified through a public comment period… Easement agreements with local towns, APA alternatives that do not include a road closure, DEC has already started maintenance on the dams, a “Gateway to the Adirondacks” (in the town of North Hudson located well inside the Adirondacks)… Now this BS?!
JF,
Well, it could just be BS… That and $4 will get you a cup of coffee.
A cup of coffee sounds better to me.