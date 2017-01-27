Artists Making Animal Masks For Winter Carnival

Saranac Lake is getting ready for its 120th Winter Carnival this February 3rd to 12th with an appropriate carnival theme: Adirondack Animals. To help get everyone in the mood, BluSeed Studios is conducting a mask decorating contest with the proceeds benefiting a new public art installation. This weekend is the final chance to be involved.

According to Organizer Edward DeLeon Saranac Lake ArtWorks and BluSeed Studios has formed a partnership and the mask making contest and exhibit is one of the first collaborations for the two art establishments.

“We are finding ways to work together,” says DeLeon. “The mask making contest is open to everyone, not just professional artists. We will have a kick-off to Winter Carnival with a BluSeed Art Opening on February 2. We even hope to have a group that will be able to be part of this year’s parade. There are a lot of different ideas as we move forward.”

All finished masks will be auctioned off to raise money for a future installation titled “Hull of Time.” DeLeon states that he suggested various public art themes. Concepts came and went, but the main issue was to make sure to relate the art to the area.

“I tossed around different ideas to the Saranac Lake ArtWorks membership. This new focus for art in public places is about the natural elements in the Adirondacks,” says DeLeon. “I saw these old metal boat hulls in the transfer station and thought we could reuse, recycle and create pieces of public art.”

Currently the organizations are concentrating on Winter Carnival. DeLeon has the remaining blank masks at his studio and any interested parties may contact him directly. The cost for each mask is $15, with all completed masks turned into BluSeed by January 30.

Guests of the BluSeed Mask Art Opening and Auction will be the judges for mask contest and responsible for selecting the People’s Choice Award. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winners. Any remaining masks will be on display at the Adirondack Artists’ Guild Studio throughout Winter Carnival. Enjoy!

Photo provided by BluSeed Studios.