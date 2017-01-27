Friday, January 27, 2017

Artists Making Animal Masks For Winter Carnival

Saranac Lake is getting ready for its 120th Winter Carnival this February 3rd to 12th with an appropriate carnival theme: Adirondack Animals. To help get everyone in the mood, BluSeed Studios is conducting a mask decorating contest with the proceeds benefiting a new public art installation. This weekend is the final chance to be involved.

According to Organizer Edward DeLeon Saranac Lake ArtWorks and BluSeed Studios has formed a partnership and the mask making contest and exhibit is one of the first collaborations for the two art establishments.

“We are finding ways to work together,” says DeLeon. “The mask making contest is open to everyone, not just professional artists. We will have a kick-off to Winter Carnival with a BluSeed Art Opening on February 2. We even hope to have a group that will be able to be part of this year’s parade. There are a lot of different ideas as we move forward.”

All finished masks will be auctioned off to raise money for a future installation titled “Hull of Time.” DeLeon states that he suggested various public art themes. Concepts came and went, but the main issue was to make sure to relate the art to the area.

“I tossed around different ideas to the Saranac Lake ArtWorks membership. This new focus for art in public places is about the natural elements in the Adirondacks,” says DeLeon. “I saw these old metal boat hulls in the transfer station and thought we could reuse, recycle and create pieces of public art.”

Currently the organizations are concentrating on Winter Carnival. DeLeon has the remaining blank masks at his studio and any interested parties may contact him directly. The cost for each mask is $15, with all completed masks turned into BluSeed by January 30.

Guests of the BluSeed Mask Art Opening and Auction will be the judges for mask contest and responsible for selecting the People’s Choice Award.  Cash prizes will be awarded to the winners. Any remaining masks will be on display at the Adirondack Artists’ Guild Studio throughout Winter Carnival. Enjoy!

Photo provided by BluSeed Studios.


Diane Chase

Diane Chase is the author of the Adirondack Family Activities guidebook series, Adirondack Family Time. She writes about ways to foster imaginative play through fun-filled events and activities in the Adirondack region.

From her home in Saranac Lake, Diane also writes a weekly family-oriented newspaper column for the Adirondack Daily Enterprise and keeps her own blog Adirondack Family Time. Her writing and photography has appeared in numerous newspapers, magazines, marketing companies and advertising agencies.

She even finds time to assist her husband with Adirondack Expeditions guiding families and young adults in the High Peaks.


The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
