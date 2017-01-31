Moose River Plains Mountain Biking Plan Comments Sought

The Adirondack Park Agency (APA) is accepting public comments on Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan (APSLMP) conformance for new development proposed in an amendment to the Moose River Plains Wild Forest Unit Management Plan prepared by the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

Plans being reviewed include expanding universal access for persons with disabilities, adding motor vehicle parking facilities, and increasing mountain biking opportunities in the Moose River Plains. DEC seeks to construct single-track mountain bike facilities, and make bicycling connections to trails at Eighth Lake Campground, Great Camp Sagamore, and nearby communities.

The Moose River Plains Wild Forest is located in the Towns of Webb and Ohio in Herkimer County and the Towns of Arietta, Inlet, Long Lake, Lake Pleasant and Morehouse in Hamilton County. A UMP for the area was completed in January 2011.

The proposed amendment would:

Address previous actions regarding bicycling from the 2011 UMP;

Incorporate proposals identified by the International Mountain Bike Association as part of a comprehensive mountain bike trail plan prepared for the Department of Environmental Conservation;

Provide additional recreational opportunities for persons with disabilities; and,

Address parking issues along Route 28 to accommodate new or expanded improvements.

Mountain bike objectives included in the amendment include:

Expand opportunities for single track riding in the Moose River Plains area.

Concentrate bicycling to specific areas and monitor the level of use.

Expand bicycling in the areas adjacent to highly visited areas such as Eighth Lake Campground and Great Camp Sagamore.

Connect the trail system to nearby towns and communities.

The APSLMP guidelines for wild forest areas allow bicycles “on roads legally open to the public and on state truck trails, foot trails, snowmobile trails and horse trails deemed suitable for such use as specified in individual unit management plans.” 6NYCRR §196.7(e) provides that “the operation of bicycles is permitted on all roads and trails on Adirondack forest preserve wild forest areas except for those roads and trails posted as closed to bicycle operation.”

Management actions to increase recreational opportunities for persons with disabilities include:

Modify the Eighth Lake Canoe Carry/Mike Norris Trail and the Eighth Lake lean-to and related facilities for persons with disabilities.

Construct a universal access trail and picnic area east of the new Route 28 parking area.

Public comment should address if the proposed activities conform to the guidelines and criteria of the APSLMP. The APA will accept public comment on APSLMP conformance until February 17, 2017. The APSLMP and the UMPs are available for viewing or download from the Adirondack Park Agency website.

Address written comments pertaining to Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan conformance to:

Kathy Regan

Deputy Director for Planning

NYS Adirondack Park Agency

P.O. Box 99

Ray Brook, NY 12977

Email – SLMP_Comments@apa.ny.gov

If submitting comment by email, type the Moose River Plains Wild Forest Unit Management Plan in the subject line of the email message.

Fax: (518) 891-3938

UMPs are required by the Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan for each unit of State land in the Adirondack Park. The plans integrate the goals and objectives of the Master Plan, related legislation, and resource and visitor use information into a single document.

Photo of a pond in the Moose River Plains Wild Forest by John Warren.