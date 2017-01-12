Night Skiing in the Adirondacks

My family has been enjoying all the fresh snow at some our favorite downhill ski resorts. Sometimes it can be disappointing, after a great day of skiing, to have to call an end to the day. It’s those times that we are grateful for these local mountains that let the fun continue through the night. These family- style ski resorts have special nighttime events or dedicate the week to extended skiing under the lights.

Saranac Lake’s own Mount Pisgah offers night skiing during the week until 8 pm. This multipurpose recreational area also offers tubing and adjacent cross-country ski trails. The lodge has an open view of the lighted trails so parents and caregivers can give children a bit of independence on the slopes while they warm up by the fireplace.

According to Gore Mountain’s Marketing Director Emily Stanton night skiing for Gore is located at the North Creek Ski Bowl. The lighted trails are open Thursday – Sunday and daily through holidays with the Village Chair in operation until 9 pm.

“We do encourage people to check our website for any changes in the schedule,” says Stanton. “There is snowmaking and grooming on all the trails. We also have elements of the Freestyle Terrain Park, Halfpipe and new Nordic Center trails lighted. For Martin Luther King weekend, we have special activities planned at the Gore Mountain Base area. Our 50-torchlight parade takes place at dusk and a fireworks display will follow.”

Speculator’s Oak Mountain is another ski destination offering those of us that wish to extend our skiing into the night hours. On special holiday weekends, Oak Mountain extends its Saturday hours until 7pm. Don’t forget to check out the tubing hours or free snowshoe trails. Tubing is offered until 7 pm most weekends.

Don’t forget to check out other popular ski resorts close to the Adirondacks, like Titus Mountain and West Mountain, that have a variety of opportunities to extend your downhill skiing fun. Enjoy!

Titus Mountain Night skiing photo used with the permission of Diane Chase.