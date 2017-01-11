Peggy O’Shea Appointed Interim Executive Director at View

Fritz Messere, president of the board of directors of View arts and community center in Old Forge announced the appointment of Peggy O’Shea, former president & CEO of The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties, as View’s interim executive director as of December 31, 2016. O’Shea succeeds Jennifer Potter-Hayes, who retired in December after leading View for six years.

View, founded in 1951, has evolved into an art and community center, housed in a green-certified 28,000 square foot gallery, theater, workshop and studio facility on Route 28.

At the Community Foundation from 2005 through 2014, O’Shea guided its reinvention from reactive grant-maker into community investor, and under her guidance The Foundation earned the Council Foundation’s National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations, the most rigorous standard for philanthropy. She also has served as a member of Governor Cuomo’s Regional Economic Development Council in 2011−2012 and on the boards of the Funders Alliance of Upstate New York. She currently serves on the Excellus BCBS Advisory Board of Directors and the Young Scholars Liberty Partnerships Program of Utica College.

O’Shea formerly served as trustee at Sagamore Institute of the Adirondacks and is currently on the board of the Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust.

O’Shea is a magna cum laude graduate of the State University of New York College of Technology at Utica-Rome, from which she holds a Bachelor of Arts degree. She has also completed the University of Wisconsin’s Certification Program for Excellence in Not-for-Profit Management and the Indiana University School of Philanthropy’s Certificate Program in Fundraising and the Council on Foundations Program on Community Foundation Leadership.

View is located at 3273 State Route 28 in Old Forge. To learn more about View programming, visit their website or call (315) 369-6411.

Photo of a 2011 View art opening provided.