Climate Resiliency Planning Grants Available

The NYS Department of State (DOS) is seeking applications for the Countywide Resiliency Planning Grant Program. This is a competitive funding program for the development of Countywide Resiliency Plans that primarily address climate change risks and vulnerabilities associated with: an increase in frequency and severity of storm and precipitation events; sea-level rise; storm surge; and flooding. The Countywide Resiliency Planning Grant Program is available to upstate counties in New York that were not previously covered by the NY Rising Community Reconstruction Program.

Each Countywide Resiliency Plan is expected to include a countywide risk assessment, resilience strategies, and accompanying recovery projects and actions to address areas in the counties that have been most affected by past storm damages. Applicants can focus their efforts on increasing public education and awareness; assessing vulnerability and risk; identifying and implementing management measures, standards, or policies; and designing structures to accommodate changing conditions. Successful applicants will be expected to develop plans for viable projects and activities.

Applications are due March 29, 2017.

Eligible entities: upstate counties and/or not-for-profits (on behalf of an upstate county); the upstate counties that are eligible for this program include: Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Lewis, Saratoga, St Lawrence, Warren, and Washington.

The maximum grant award per eligible county is $250,000. No matching funds are required.

For details, see the Request for Applications (RFA).

All substantive questions regarding this competitive grant program must be submitted in writing by email to opd@dos.ny.gov, and received on or before January 25, 2017. Questions should indicate RFA# 16-LWRP-33 in the subject line of the email.