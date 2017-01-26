Lake Flower Landing’s Bakery Concert Series Begins Sunday

The Lake Flower Bakery Concert Series will be held on the last Sunday of the month, January through June at Lake Flower Landing in Saranac Lake, with the first concert this Sunday, January 29th, at 4 pm with special guest Brian Donat.

The Bakery Concert Series, hosted by cellist Esther Rogers Baker, and multi-instrumentalist/composer Gene Baker, will focus primarily on music composed within the last century.

Each month will feature Gene and Esther plus guests including Adirondack cellist Brian Donat, Crane professor of electronic music Jerrod Sommerfeldt, Saranac Lake violinist Elaine Dewar, Lake Placid pianist Joey Izzo, Connecticut violinist Annie Trepanier, and guest composer Hillary Tann, among others.

The Bakery Concert Series will include a variety of music and composers reaching from microtonal improvisation to compositions by Maurice Ravel, Benjamin Britten and Bohuslav Martinu, to electroacoustic works featuring signal processing & live synthesis, to the music of Thelonious Monk, Morton Feldman, and Chinese-American composer Lei Liang. Admission to the concerts is $10.

Lake Flower Landing is a newly renovated event space, and the working studio/gallery of Karen Davidson and Peter Seward. Programming will include concerts, film screenings, and drawing sessions. Lake Flower Landing is located at 421 Lake Flower Landing, Saranac Lake.

Photos provided.