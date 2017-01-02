Saranac Lake Resort Project Comments Sought

The Adirondack Park Agency will hold a public information meeting on January 6, 2017 at the Harrietstown Town Hall in the Village of Saranac Lake.

Project sponsors for the proposed Saranac Lake Resort project along, with their consultants, will provide an overview of their proposal. The meeting will begin at 10 am. Following the presentation, the public will be allowed to comment on the proposal. Public comment will be limited to three minutes.

The Saranac Lake Resort project is proposed to be built on Lake Flower in the Village of Saranac Lake, Franklin County along Lake Flower Avenue and NYS Route 86. The proposal involves replacement of three existing hotel structures and the redevelopment of the site with a new 93 room four story hotel. The new structure will be approximately 29,000 square feet in footprint (37,000± square feet in footprint including roof overhangs and balconies) with an overall total of approximately 90,000 square feet of floor space.

The proposed hotel would include: restaurants; bar; conference/meeting facilities; indoor/outdoor spa; and an open grassy area/dock area, a portion of which will be semi-public. The height of the proposed hotel will measure approximately 55 feet at its third floor ridgeline and approximately 66 feet at its fourth floor ridgeline, with the highest points of the structure (top of the proposed Turret) measuring approximately 69 feet.

As a structure taller than 40 feet in height, the proposed hotel requires an Agency permit as a Class A Regional Project pursuant to 810(1)(a)(4) of the Adirondack Park Agency Act. A portion of the proposed project is located within 50 feet of the mean high water mark of Lake Flower and requires a variance from the shoreline setback restrictions in § 806 of the Adirondack Park Agency Act.

A public hearing regarding the requested shoreline variance will commence after the conclusion of the public informational meeting, at 1 pm.

The public comment period for written comments on Project 2016-0050 and the associated variance will remain open until Thursday, January 12, 2017.

Address all comments to:

Project 2016-0050

Tracy Darrah

Adirondack Park Agency

P.O. Box 99

Ray Brook, NY 12977

Photo: An architect illustration of the view of the resort project from the traditional location of the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Ice Palace (provided by Lake Flower Lodging LLC).