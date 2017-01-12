Snowmobilers Reminded to Ride Safely

New York State is reminding snowmobilers to ride responsibly and exercise caution.

Everyone operating a snowmobile should be familiar with safe riding practices and all applicable laws, rules and regulations. The best way to learn is by taking a snowmobile safety course. To find a course, click here. A safety certificate is required for youth between ages 10 and 18.

Before heading out, riders are reminded to check trail conditions with local snowmobile clubs. To find a club, visit the New York State Snowmobile Association (NYSSA) website. Those who join a snowmobile club receive a discounted registration fee and help support the snowmobile trail system.

Top safety recommendations include:

– Check over your snowmobile; make sure it is in good working order and carry emergency supplies.

– Always wear a helmet and make sure you wear the proper snowmobile gear including bibs, jackets, boots and gloves.

– Always ride with at least one other person.

– Ride responsibly. Ride within your ability, ride to the right and operate at a safe and prudent speed at all times. Respect landowners, obey posted signs and stay on the marked trail.

– Frozen bodies of water are not designated trails; if you plan to ride on ice, proceed with caution and be aware of potential hazards under the snow.

– Never drink alcohol or use drugs and ride.

A map of snowmobile trails in the Adirondack Park can be found here.

The Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP) oversees the development, maintenance and oversight of a statewide snowmobile program, which features approximately 10,500 miles of state-designated snowmobile trails. For more information on snowmobiling in New York, click here.

Photo by Nancie Battaglia.