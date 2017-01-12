Thursday, January 12, 2017

Snowmobilers Reminded to Ride Safely

Rail-Trail Plan Could End Snowmobiling Along CorridorNew York State is reminding snowmobilers to ride responsibly and exercise caution.

Everyone operating a snowmobile should be familiar with safe riding practices and all applicable laws, rules and regulations. The best way to learn is by taking a snowmobile safety course. To find a course, click here.  A safety certificate is required for youth between ages 10 and 18.

Before heading out, riders are reminded to check trail conditions with local snowmobile clubs. To find a club, visit the New York State Snowmobile Association (NYSSA) website. Those who join a snowmobile club receive a discounted registration fee and help support the snowmobile trail system.

Top safety recommendations include:

– Check over your snowmobile; make sure it is in good working order and carry emergency supplies.

– Always wear a helmet and make sure you wear the proper snowmobile gear including bibs, jackets, boots and gloves.

– Always ride with at least one other person.

– Ride responsibly. Ride within your ability, ride to the right and operate at a safe and prudent speed at all times. Respect landowners, obey posted signs and stay on the marked trail.

– Frozen bodies of water are not designated trails; if you plan to ride on ice, proceed with caution and be aware of potential hazards under the snow.

– Never drink alcohol or use drugs and ride.

A map of snowmobile trails in the Adirondack Park can be found here.

The Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP) oversees the development, maintenance and oversight of a statewide snowmobile program, which features approximately 10,500 miles of state-designated snowmobile trails. For more information on snowmobiling in New York, click here.

Photo by Nancie Battaglia.


Editorial Staff

Stories written under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline are drawn from press releases and other notices. To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


One Response

  1. Scott says:
    January 12, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    The imprudent snowmobile speed seems common.

    Zero alcohol ? Our culture celebrates just about every activity with food and alcohol so I bet snowmobilers are no different.

    Reply

