Upgrades at Gore and Whiteface Mountains Planned

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that the state will invest up to $20 million for upgrades at Whiteface and Gore Mountains.

The investment is expected to leverage up to $80 million in private funding to add additional amenities and retail options for guests, according to the Governor’s office. The $20 million for the upgrades at Whiteface and Gore is in addition to $10 million the state is providing to the Olympic Regional Development Authority as part of the 2017-18 FY budget.

Improvements to the Whiteface Mountain Ski facility are expected to include:

Expanding the Bear Den Lodge and adding a state-of-the-art learning center, bar and restaurant;

Expanding and renovating the Adirondack Base Lodge and parking lot;

Installing a line connecting the Bear Den Learning Center area to the Mid Station;

Building one of the longest zip lines in North America; and

Building the longest mountain coaster in the United States.

Improvements to the Gore Mountain facility are expected to include:

Expanding seating capacity and modernizing the Saddle Lodge’s facilities and infrastructure;

Adding a third story to the Base Lodge – building corporate meeting room space, additional seating and customer amenities, and expanding the rental shop in the Northwoods Lodge; and

Restoring the original 1967 gondola unloading station into a Gore summit warming facility and overlook.

Tourism is an economic driver for New York State, and especially important in the Adirondacks. According to the Governor’s office, in 2015 the tourism industry generated a total economic impact of $102 billion – an all-time high for the state. Winter tourism at Whiteface and Gore Mountains accounts for more than $100 million in economic impact each year in the North Country, according to the governor’s office.

Photo: Whiteface Mountain 2016, courtesy Mike Lynch.