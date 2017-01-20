Friday, January 20, 2017

View’s 11th Annual Chili Bowl Luncheon

chili bowl luncheonView’s 11th Annual Chili Bowl Luncheon will take place on Saturday, February 18 from 11:30 am to 2 pm. Homemade meat and vegetarian chili, and stews and soups prepared by local restaurants will be served in handmade bowls from the Pottery Workshop at View and other artists, that deliver their handmade bowls to View. This year’s potters have made many styles of bowls, featuring a variety of surface decorations.

There will be around 300 handmade bowls at this year’s Chili Bowl Luncheon, most potters will contribute between five and twenty bowls each. Many of the potters who have made bowls for this event will also display their works in the Regional Ceramics Exhibition, on display at View from February 10 to March 31.

The Chili Bowl Luncheon will be held at View in Gould Hall, a state of the art performance hall. All proceeds will benefit View. To learn more about upcoming events at View Arts Center, call (315) 369-6411 extension 201 or visit their website.

Photo provided by View.


Editorial Staff

Stories written under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline are drawn from press releases and other notices. To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


2 Responses

  1. Charlie S says:
    January 20, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    Vegetarian chili! Of a sudden I have a hankering. I wouldn’t be able to make this but if I were able I first would need to know where Gould Hall is. I can call the number. I can google it! If I were to advertise an event I would include an address. But that’s me mister keep-it-simple.

  2. Terry says:
    January 20, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    I agree, Charlie, as not all of know where The View is…??!!

The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
