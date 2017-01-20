View’s 11th Annual Chili Bowl Luncheon will take place on Saturday, February 18 from 11:30 am to 2 pm. Homemade meat and vegetarian chili, and stews and soups prepared by local restaurants will be served in handmade bowls from the Pottery Workshop at View and other artists, that deliver their handmade bowls to View. This year’s potters have made many styles of bowls, featuring a variety of surface decorations.

There will be around 300 handmade bowls at this year’s Chili Bowl Luncheon, most potters will contribute between five and twenty bowls each. Many of the potters who have made bowls for this event will also display their works in the Regional Ceramics Exhibition, on display at View from February 10 to March 31.

The Chili Bowl Luncheon will be held at View in Gould Hall, a state of the art performance hall. All proceeds will benefit View. To learn more about upcoming events at View Arts Center, call (315) 369-6411 extension 201 or visit their website.

Photo provided by View.