Vintage Snowmobile Races Set for Long Lake Sunday

Long Lake is continuing their Winter Carnival celebration with the annual Vintage Snowmobile Races. Known for speed and agility, the Vintage Snowmobile Races take place right on Jennings Pond with plenty of spectator viewing for all.

According to Long Lake Lion’s Club President Robert Keough this event was originally scheduled as part of the Long Lake Winter Carnival, but was postponed because of the amount of ice on Jennings Pond. Now, one week later, there is already 12 inches of ice on the lake, the track is being maintained and the Sunday event is a go.

“The Lion’s Club helps with the parking and set up,” says Keough. “We plow the oval and place banks around the edge for safety. The New York State Vintage Snowmobile Association is putting on the race. There are a whole circuit of events across the state. The sleds have to be at least 20- years-old. Each class will do two to four laps.”

The January 22nd event takes place from noon-4 pm on Jennings Pond in Long Lake. Keough encourages people to view the races from behind the Long Lake Diner, at Jennings Park or walk right out onto the ice. To date the organizers are expecting 30-50 vintage snowmobiles. There will also be food vendors during the family-friendly afternoon activity.

This is one of the largest events for the Long Lake Lion’s Club, the only service group located in Long Lake, which also produces a 13-month calendar. The $10 calendar includes a range of local Adirondack photography. Keough states that all the proceeds raised support their programming including veteran groups, school activities, children’s summer programs, senior functions in addition to eye glasses and hearing aids.

“Long Lake is known for having good ice. Sometimes we are the only place that has ice thick enough to hold these events,” says Keough. “We’ve been hosting the Vintage Snowmobile Races for over 20 years. It’s fun. It is the same reason that people watch NASCAR, for the speed.

Photo of the Long Lake Vintage Snowmobile Race provided by Long Lake Lion’s Club.