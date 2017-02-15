15th Annual Adirondack Backcountry Ski Festival March 3-5

The Mountaineer in Keene Valley will host the Fifteenth Annual Adirondack Backcountry Ski Festival March 3rd, 4th and 5th, 2017. Backcountry skiing – skiing on natural snow in natural terrain – combines all of the elements of touring, climbing and downhill skiing into one.

Patagonia Ambassador Zahan Billimoria will give a presentation at the Keene Arts Center on Saturday morning. Zahan is an Exum Mountain Guide and has made a ski descent of all the major Teton Peaks among several other accomplishments in the ski world.

On Friday evening, representatives from Mammut North America will host a Q&A about Mammut snow safety products and avalanche awareness from 3:30 to 5:30 pm at The Mountaineer. Mammut will raffle off a probe and shovel package to one winner.

Guided tours for several ability levels are available for a limited number of participants on Saturday and Sunday, and Chuck Boyd will teach an Introduction to Avalanche Safety and Awareness course on Saturday, with a fieldwork component on Sunday.

Advance registration for all guided tours and instructional clinics is required. Call The Mountaineer at (518) 576-2281 to register.

Demos and mini clinics will be held at Otis Mountain in Elizabethtown on Saturday. Mini-clinics and equipment will be free of charge, and no registration is required. Green Goddess Natural Foods will be on site all day with hot food and drink available for purchase.

The Skifest is a benefit event, with proceeds supporting the New York State Ski Education Foundation’s Nordic racing programs and the Adirondack Ski Touring Council, stewards of the Adirondack Park’s backcountry ski trail system, including the Jackrabbit Trail.