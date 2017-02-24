2017 Lake Champlain Boat Launch Stewards Needed

The Lake Champlain Basin Program (LCBP) has announced they are hiring as many as ten boat launch stewards to work at New York and Vermont public boat launch access areas during the Program’s 11th season.

The stewards aim to reduce the spread of aquatic invasive species by identifying high-risk boats for courtesy inspection and providing information about invasive species spread prevention.

During the first ten years of the program, LCBP stewards surveyed nearly 83,000 boats and spoke to more than 181,000 visitors about steps they could take to ensure their boats and equipment were cleaned, drained, and dried. Over eighty percent of visitors to Lake Champlain reported that they are trying to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species according to LCBP surveys.

From more information about the boat launch steward program contact Meg Modley at the Lake Champlain Basin Program (802) 372-3213.

Applications are due to the New England Interstate Water Pollution Control Commission by Friday, March 10, 2017. Follow this link to submit an application.

The Lake Champlain Basin Program (LCBP) works in partnership with government agencies from New York, Vermont, and Québec, private organizations, local communities, and individuals to coordinate and fund efforts that benefit the Lake Champlain Basin’s water quality, fisheries, wetlands, wildlife, recreation, and cultural resources. For further information about the program, contact the Lake Champlain Basin Program, 54 West Shore Road, Grand Isle, VT at (802) 372-3213 or (800) 468-5227 or visit their website.