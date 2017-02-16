ANCA Names New Board Members

The Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA) has announced the addition of two new members to its board of directors: Steven Cacchio, President and CEO of Champlain National Bank and Jennifer Potter Hayes, former Executive Director of View in Old Forge.

Steven Cacchio, current President and CEO of Champlain National Bank, has a broad-based banking career focusing on community banking in upstate New York. Cacchio worked for six years as a bank examiner for the Comptroller of the Currency in the Syracuse office before taking on increased responsibility with Alliance Bank in the Syracuse area, where he later served as Senior Vice President in charge of all retail operations. In 2013, Cacchio become the Chief Operating Officer of the Savings Bank of Danbury, CT. He graduated from the University of Hartford and obtained his MS in accounting from Syracuse University.

Jennifer Potter Hayes, former Executive Director of View in Old Forge, joins the ANCA board shortly after her retirement at the end of 2016. During her tenure as director, she helped transform View from a small town arts center into a nationally recognized cultural institution. She has extensive experience with project management, development and special events. Prior to her years at View, she served as Special Assistant to the Dean and Director of Career and Alumni Services at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs. At Hamilton College, Potter Hayes served as Director of Alumni Affairs, Registrar and Assistant to the President. She holds a BA from Kirkland College in Clinton, NY and an MA in Public Administration from Syracuse University. She has continually been engaged in her local communities through volunteer service and various board memberships.

ANCA is an independent nonprofit organization working to build dynamic local economies that sustain thriving communities in Northern New York.

Photos from above: Steven Cacchio and Jennifer Potter Hayes provided.