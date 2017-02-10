The Big Adirondack News Stories This Week

- DEC Plans to Streamline Environmental Quality Reviews
- APA Approves Waterfront, Adirondack Loj Rd Projects
- 9 Liens On Big Tupper Resort-Related Lands
- 5 Go Thru Ice, 2 Snowmobilers Dead
- County Lawmaker Censured For Racist Comments
- Panel: Forest Preserve Classification Needs Reform
- Backlash for Breakaway Senate Democrats
- North Hudson Gateway: DEC Revising Hammond Pond WF Plan
- Cycle Adirondacks Itinerary Set, Changes for 2017
- Davidson’s Brewey Reverses No-Tips Policy
