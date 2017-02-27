Monday, February 27, 2017

Boreas Ponds: A Rare Addition To Forest Preserve

Boreas Ponds photo by Carl Heilman IISome might wonder: What’s the big deal about Boreas Ponds? Yes, it boasts a fantastic view of the High Peaks, but you can paddle the waterway in less than an hour. And then what?

Unlike Lake Lila, Boreas Ponds has no sandy beaches where you can loll in the sun or go for a swim. Nor is there a nearby peak to climb for a lookout (though you could bushwhack to the top of Boreas Mountain).

Nevertheless, Boreas Ponds is a big deal. It’s one of our last chances to add a sizable water body to the Forest Preserve and declare it motor-free.

The Adirondack Park Agency has not decided how to classify Boreas Ponds. If it classifies the ponds as Wilderness, motorboats will be prohibited. If the agency classifies the ponds as Wild Forest, motorboats could be allowed, but whether they would be allowed would depend on a management plan to be written by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Environmental groups support a Wilderness classification, whereas local towns favor a Wild Forest designation. Not even the towns, however, are pushing for unrestricted motorboat use. Their proposal calls for only electric motors, which are quiet and pollution-free.

The odds are, then, that Boreas Ponds will be motor-free or nearly so.

Some years ago, after the Adirondack Explorer newsmagazine launched its Campaign for Quiet Waters, opponents pointed out that the Forest Preserve already has hundreds of lakes and ponds that are motor-free. Why, they asked, do we need more?

According to the APA website, there are 1,699 lakes and ponds in the Adirondack Park that are entirely surrounded by Forest Preserve. Of these, more than half (887) are classified Wilderness, Canoe, or Primitive, designations that prohibit motorized uses. No doubt many of the 786 ponds classified Wild Forest also are, practically speaking, motor-free.

So the critics of the Campaign for Quiet Waters had half a point. What they ignored, though, is that most of the motor-free ponds are tiny and remote.

Boreas Ponds is not tiny. Protect the Adirondacks recently compiled a list of the 200 largest lakes in the Park. At 339 acres, Boreas Ponds ranks 95th. That may not sound impressive, but it seems more so as you dig deeper.

Let’s look at just the top 100 lakes in the Park. Only 15 of them, including Boreas Ponds, are entirely surrounded by Forest Preserve. Of these, eight are motor-free. The largest is Lake Lila, at 1,428 acres. Thus, Boreas Ponds could become one of the largest motor-less lakes in the Forest Preserve — in the top ten.

What’s more, there won’t be many more chances in the foreseeable future to add a large lake to the Preserve. Most of the big lakes in the Park, such as Lake George, Raquette Lake, and Schroon Lake, were subdivided and developed long ago. Others, such as Brandreth Lake, Nehasane Lake, and Honnedaga Lake, are owned by families or clubs that seem unlikely to sell to the state.

At the moment, the only likely candidate for acquisition in the top 100 is Follensby Pond. The Adirondack chapter of the Nature Conservancy bought the 970-acre pond in 2008 and planned to sell it to the state. That transaction was put on hold while the state completed a larger deal with the conservancy, the acquisition of 65,000 acres of former Finch, Pruyn lands. Boreas Ponds, which the state bought last year, was the last piece of the Finch deal. That means Follensby can now move forward.

A remoter possibility for state acquisition is 1,517-acre Forked Lake, most of which is owned by the Whitney family. The only other owner is the state. Environmental groups would love it if the state bought all of the Whitneys’ 36,000 acres in the central Adirondacks. The family, however, has given no public indication that it intends to sell.

In any event, Boreas Ponds presents a rare opportunity to add a large lake to the Forest Preserve. Third Lake in the Essex Chain, the last large lake added to the Preserve, was also part of the Finch deal. Third Lake encompasses 340 acres, meaning it’s virtually the same in size as Boreas Ponds.

Boreas Ponds, it should be noted, used to be three ponds connected by wetland streams. A dam built by Finch, Pruyn raised the water level and joined the ponds. If the dam were removed or allowed to fail, the ponds would shrink.

Following are the 15 largest lakes lying entirely in the Forest Preserve, according to Protect. Those with an asterisk are motor-free:

  1. Lake Lila,1,429 acres.*
  2. Meacham Lake, 1,170 acres.
  3. Taylor Pond, 859 acres.
  4. Round Lake, 745 acres.*
  5. Cedar River Flow, 584 acres.
  6. South Lake, 485 acres.
  7. Limekiln Lake, 471 acres.
  8. Newcomb Lake, 448 acres.*
  9. Cedar Lakes, 436 acres.*
  10. Pharaoh Lake, 418 acres.*
  11. Horseshoe Lake, 399 acres.
  12. St. Regis Pond, 388 acres.*
  13. Long Pond, 357 acres.*
  14. Third Lake, 340 acres.*
  15. Boreas Ponds, 339 acres.

The above list does not include Lows Lake (3,122 acres) and Little Tupper Lake (2,290 acres). Both are popular paddling destinations that lie almost entirely in the Forest Preserve. Although both are virtually motor-free, owners of in-holdings are allowed to use motorboats.

Protect considers three of the motor-free lakes on the list — Newcomb Lake, Cedar Lakes, and Pharaoh Lake — to be inaccessible to paddlers. All three lie several miles from the nearest road. That leaves just five lakes that are both motor-free and accessible to paddlers.

Much of the debate over Boreas Ponds is about access. A well-maintained logging road leads to the ponds, but some environmental activists want it closed to motor vehicles, which would require paddlers to carry or wheel their boats seven miles to reach the ponds. Protect and several other environmental groups support allowing the public to drive to within a mile of the ponds.

Assuming Boreas Ponds is designated motor-free, then, the next question is: should  it be a paddling destination, like the Essex Chain, or a backpacking destination, like Pharaoh Lake?

Photo: Boreas Ponds, courtesy Carl Heilman II.


Phil Brown

Since 1999, Phil Brown has been Editor of the nonprofit Adirondack Explorer, the regional bimonthly with a focus on outdoor recreation and environmental issues, the same topics he writes about here at Adirondack Almanack.

Phil is also an energetic outdoorsman whose job and personal interests often find him hiking, canoeing, rock climbing, trail running, and backcountry skiing.

He is the author of Adirondack Paddling: 60 Great Flatwater Adventures, which he co-published with the Adirondack Mountain Club, and the editor of Bob Marshall in the Adirondacks, an anthology of Marshall’s writings.

Visit Lost Pond Press for more information.


28 Responses

  1. Bill Ingersoll Bill Ingersoll says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    Funny, I’ve paddled several of the lakes that Protect the Adirondacks considers “inaccessible to paddlers,” thanks in large part to one of Protect’s board members, Peter Hornbeck. Cedar Lakes is a joy to paddle, because you see so much more from the water than you do from the NPT. The same goes for West Lake, South Lake, Spruce Lake, Sampson Lake, Brooktrout Lake, and Whitney Lake; only shallow Mud Lake leaves something to be desired.

    At Newcomb Lake, there are canoes available in the boathouse for the public to use.

    The only reason I haven’t paddled Pharaoh Lake yet is because I simply haven’t gotten around to it.

    The point being, thanks to Hornbeck’s canoes, backpacking and paddling hardly have to be separate activities… and remoteness hardly needs to be sacrificed for the sake of paddling access.

    Reply
    • Peter Bauer says:
      February 27, 2017 at 9:10 pm

      Bill,

      The PROTECT reports states “11 of 29 [out of 100 largest lakes in the Adirondack Park] of the motorfree lakes are inaccessible and involve a lengthy hike carrying one’s boat.” We include charts that refer in short-hand to “accessible” and “inaccessible” lakes.

      One longer passage in the report states:

      “Across the Adirondack Park there are few genuine opportunities for motor-free boating on a big lake or pond. In the top 100 biggest lakes in the Adirondack Park, just five lakes stand out as lakes without motor- boats, jetskis, and floatplanes; Lows Lake, Little Tupper Lake, Round Lake, Lake Lila, and St. Regis Pond. These lakes are all managed as motor-free waterbodies as parts of the Forest Preserve. Three other lakes, Cedar Lake in the West Canada Lakes Wilderness Area, Newcomb Lake in the High Peaks Wilderness, and Pharaoh Lake in the Pharaoh Lake Wilderness are also motor-free, but they are largely inaccessible for boating by the general public. They are great lakes to hike to, and extraordinarily beautiful places, but they are difficult to reach with a boat.”

      We don’t say these lakes cannot be reached. Certainly they can, but they’re not easy, and I’ve carried a Hornbeck into all but Newcomb Lake.

      We need places that are hard to get to and places that are easy to get to. Most of the big lake in the Adirondacks are widely available to all kinds of motorized watercraft.

      Phil linked to our report above if you care to read it.

      Reply
      • Bill Ingersoll Bill Ingersoll says:
        February 27, 2017 at 9:41 pm

        I think you aging Baby Boomers just need to embrace the fact that plenty of people are performing the “feats” your generation has deemed to be impossible. Although, frankly, if more people are convinced that places like the West Canadas are “inaccessible,” all the better for the people like me who know better. Those of us who are busy doing these impossible things are getting sick of being told by our elders what we are supposed to be incapable of doing. And in many cases, if you know an area well, you can find boats already stashed on the shorelines anyway, especially where the fishing is good.

        Reply
        • Craig says:
          February 28, 2017 at 9:53 am

          We can probably all agree that “access is in the eyes of the beholder” after some of the recent APA discussions. Terms like accessibility, wilderness, and remoteness are all very subjective terms whose meaning depends largely on the context of the reader.

          I think the discussion of accessibility is less important than “what types of use and how much can the ponds sustain.” Where is the limit? 100 paddlers/day? 50? We also have some benchmark information from the use over the last 10 months or so that would be very helpful in assessing how much use there will be.

          Reply
        • Peter Bauer says:
          February 28, 2017 at 10:31 am

          Bill — C’mon. Nobody is telling you where you can and can’t go and what you can and can’t do. The “feats” you speak of have been performed for generations. On one level, that’s what the Forest Preserve is all about — providing timeless wild experiences in much the same way generation after generation.

          I know you disagree with PROTECT’s position on the classification of the Boreas Ponds and now that makes us the enemy who you have to attack, disparage and troll. I get it. But, man, in your zeal to whoop us you’re picking nits.

          Our report from a few years back on Motorless Waters was simply pointing out that it’s a lot of work to get to most of the large lakes in the Forest Preserve that are now motorless. To you, accessing these water bodies is literally a walk in the park. Bravo. When I carried a Hornbeck in to Cedar Lake more than two decades ago, long before the days of an even lighter black jack, it was a lot of work for me then, but well worth it. At what age I will no longer be able to do that is not the issue.

          We’re advocating for Lake Lila-style access to the Boreas Ponds for a number of reasons. One of them, as the report bears out, is that there are few opportunities for relatively easy Lake Lila style access to large motorless lakes today in the Forest Preserve. In the case of Boreas Ponds, we think the Lake Lila model is worth replicating, all things considered. We know that you disagree.

          Reply
          • Boreas says:
            February 28, 2017 at 12:32 pm

            Peter,

            I disagree as well. Regardless of final classification, I would like to see routine automobile access no closer than the current gate. The ponds seem to be getting plenty of paddling where the gate is now. If the ponds do well, possibly consider moving it closer in a few years. Why not play it safe until we see the level of interest and capacity of the ponds before opening the road to LaBier flow?

            Reply
          • Justin Farrell says:
            February 28, 2017 at 5:51 pm

            Peter,
            What’s wrong with the interim parking area?

            Reply
  2. Craig says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    Interesting article, but like Bill, I agree that remoteness doesn’t make a pond inaccessible. I once saw a guy hiking up Feldspar Brook with a canoe on his way to paddle Lake Tear of the Cloud.

    You also could have mentioned that hundreds of people have already paddled the ponds with the current 3.5-mile carry. I saw 30 of them in one day.

    Reply
  3. Tyler says:
    February 27, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    Here’s a list of all the motorized, public lakes sporting wonderful waterway vistas. (Lakes are listed in order of size – stopping at the 200th largest Adirondack lake.) These shorelines and waterways are already readily accessible via roadways:

    Lake Champlain
    Lake George
    Great Sacandaga Lake
    Cranberry Lake
    Upper Saranac Lake
    Tupper Lake
    Stillwater Reservoir
    Raquette Lake
    Indian Lake/Lewey Lake
    Schroon Lake
    Long Lake
    Carry Falls Reservoir
    Fourth Lake
    Piseco Lake
    Hinckley Reservoir
    Upper Chateaugay Lake
    Lower Saranac Lake
    Lake Placid
    Chazy Lake
    Blue Mountain Lake
    Union Falls Pond
    Middle Saranac Lake
    Sacandaga Lake
    Forked Lake
    Lake Pleasant
    Upper Saint Regis Lake
    Oseetah Lake
    Big Moose Lake
    Meacham Lake
    Lake Clear
    Woodhull Lake
    Sixth and Seventh Lakes
    Paradox Lake
    Taylor Pond
    Canada Lake
    Silver Lake
    Lincoln Pond
    Hoel Pond
    Lake Eaton
    Caroga Lake
    Lake Abanakee
    Osgood Pond
    Rainbow Lake
    South Lake
    Limekiln Lake
    Franklin Falls Pond
    North Lake
    Eagle Lake
    Horseshoe Lake
    Lake Kushaqua
    Spy Lake
    Long Pond
    Little Clear Pond
    Lake Durant
    Garnet Lake
    Thirteenth Lake
    Sand Lake
    Moshier Reservoir
    Oxbow Lake
    Eighth Lake
    Harris Lake
    Lake Colby
    Fawn Lake
    Black Creek Lake
    Putnam Pond
    Deer River Flow
    Grampus Lake
    Lake Algonquin
    Lake Rondaxe
    Big Otter Lake
    Lake Adirondack
    Grass River Flow
    Stony Creek Ponds
    Bridge Brook Pond
    Pine Lake
    Spectacle Lake
    Lower Pond
    Little Long Lake
    First Lake
    Wilcox Lake
    Jabe Pond
    Otter Lake
    Upper Sargents Pond
    Big Marsh
    Twitchell Lake
    Jones Pond
    Five Falls Reservoir
    Francis Lake
    Irving Pond

    But wait! There’s more! Here’s a list of public, motor-free Adirondack lakes that are accessible via a short walk or paddle from where you parked your motor vehicle. (Lakes are listed in order of size – stopping at the 200th largest Adirondack lake.) These options also provide wonderful recreational opportunities with tremendous viewsheds, requiring just a bit more effort to get there:

    Lows Lake
    Little Tupper Lake
    Lake Lila
    Round Lake
    St. Regis Ponds
    Rock Pond
    Henderson Lake
    Hitchins Pond
    McKenzie Pond
    Nicks Lake
    Madawaska Pond
    Spruce Lake
    Sagamore Lake
    Hewitt Pond
    Crane Pond

    It’s also appropriate to list the established picnic sites at these 42 accessible (by motor vehicle or motor boat) Adirondack Park Campgrounds:
    Alger Island Campground
    Ausable Point Campground
    Brown Tract Pond Campground
    Buck Pond Campground
    Caroga Lake Campground
    Cranberry Lake Campground
    Crown Point Campground
    Eagle Point Campground
    Eighth Lake Campground
    Fish Creek Pond Campground
    Forked Lake Campground
    Golden Beach Campground
    Hearthstone Point Campground
    Indian Lake Islands Campground
    Lake Durant Campground
    Lake Eaton Campground
    Lake George Battleground Campground
    Lake George Islands Campgrounds
    Lake Harris Campground
    Lewey Lake Campground
    Limekiln Lake Campground
    Lincoln Pond Campground
    Little Sand Point Campground
    Luzerne Campground
    Meacham Lake Campground
    Meadowbrook Campground
    Moffitt Beach Campground
    Nicks Lake Campground
    Northampton Beach Campground
    Paradox Lake Campground
    Point Comfort Campground
    Poplar Point Campground
    Putnam Pond Campground
    Rollins Pond Campground
    Sacandaga Campground
    Saranac Lake Islands Campground
    Scaroon Manor Campground
    Sharp Bridge Campground
    Taylor Pond Campground
    Tioga Point Campground
    Wilmington Notch Campground

    Many of these campgrounds are also designed to be accommodating to all types of differently-abled people. The Department of Conservation highlights a list of accessible recreation destinations by county here: http://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/34038.html

    With 6,970 miles of public roadways (including scenic byways) within the Adirondack Park, the number of convenient roadside pull-offs with views overlooking the Forest Preserve’s woodlands, mountains, lakes, and rivers is seemingly inexhaustible. There is no threat to accessible mechanized enjoyment in the Adirondack Park. What truly is threatened, however, is the availability of silent, psychologically restorative retreats within the interior.

    So here’s the kicker…

    Only 3 of the top 100 largest lakes in the Adirondack Park are non-motorized and in the backcountry. This means that paddlers, fisherman, hunters, hikers, and all other user groups who hope to find a sense of peace and solitude near a remote and large Adirondack lake currently have three places to go. Boreas Ponds has the chance, depending on the APA’s classification decision, to become only the 4th quiet, remote large lake in the entire 6.1-million acre region.

    Which lakes are they? Phil mentions them:
    Cedar Lakes (in Hamilton County)
    Pharaoh Lake (in Essex County)
    Newcomb Lake (in Essex County)
    (Boreas Ponds – if the Gulf Brook Road remains closed to the public)

    That’s it. Three. That’s not a fair balance.

    In fact, these lists prove that there is a grave imbalance of non-motorized, large waterways in the Adirondack Park, yet plenty of accessible ones. Is that the legacy we want to leave future generations?

    Reply
  4. Bruce says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:27 am

    I wouldn’t exactly call 30 canoes in one day solitude.

    Long Pond isn’t much bigger, but proves that relatively easy access (1/4 mile) doesn’t preclude solitude. I spent a week on Long Pond canoeing, camping, and fishing during mid-July and found plenty of solitude, even on the weekend. Except for one family camping not too far away, I was pretty much alone during the week. I didn’t use the Follensby road access, I went in from Hoel Pond and had 3 carries to Long Pond.

    Reply
  5. Lorraine Duvall says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:04 am

    At the APA meeting last month Ed Sniznack presented statistics on the lack of lakes over 300 acres that provide wilderness protection, acknowledging why so many paddlers and anglers are lobbying for a Boreas Ponds wilderness level.

    In the appendix of my book “In Praise of Quiet Waters” I write about the Quiet Waters Campaign and Bauer’s Myth report, adding a reference to the DEC website that lists the lakes and ponds identified in UMPs that have no motor access or limited motorized access – search on NYCRR Part 196. It takes some work to decipher those bodies of waters that are in the Park as the list includes all of New York State.

    Reply
  6. Tim says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Bill writes there are canoes at Newcomb Lake for the public. There are also canoes, kayaks, life jackets, and paddles at Camp Santanoni. Why not do the same for Boreas Ponds?

    Reply
    • Tony Goodwin Tony Goodwin says:
      February 28, 2017 at 12:44 pm

      Camp Santanoni is a designated Historic Area. Only because of that have the buildings been allowed to remain and canoes to be stored there. Having canoes available at Boreas was one early idea, but with the destruction of the lodge that possibility has, I’m pretty sure, ended.

      Reply
  7. Tim-Brunswick says:
    February 28, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Of course it’s a big deal….all of these acquisitions have been a “Big Deal” and every other one in the future will be as well! And this, as well as past and future similar situations will come replete with Law Suits, Court action, blah, blah, blah….

    Alternate #1 is a great compromise giving everyone something, but the wilderness folks and their green-shirt cheerleaders will never be satisfied with anything but a full wilderness classification for Boreas Ponds.

    At 70 years of age I doubt I’ll live to see it, but I sincerely hope that Mr. Ingersoll, along with a few more middle-aged Almanac contributors live to see just how “inaccessible” a once easily accessed body of water becomes the older you get………

    Thank you

    Reply
    • Charlie S says:
      February 28, 2017 at 3:41 pm

      “the wilderness folks and their green-shirt cheerleaders will never be satisfied with anything but a full wilderness classification for Boreas Ponds.”

      And those generations yet to be will have these folks and their cheerleaders to thank long after they’re gone Tim.

      Reply
  8. Peter Rowley says:
    February 28, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Informative, thoughtful addition to the on-going debate over the Boreas Ponds. Saving large bodies of water as motor-free is so important for the ponds themselves, the woods surrounding them, and the peace we all cherish. My hopes are high our governor will make the right decision.

    Reply
  9. James Marco says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:22 am

    I agree, wilderness is needed at Boreas Ponds. As far as the accessibility, I don’t believe this is an issue. Yes, by closing the road to the public we limit accessibility by many people. This is not a group issue, not by age, not by disability, not by physical insufficiency, but by desire. If you would reap the benefits of the wilderness, you need to want it and work for it. It has ALWAYS been this way and dictated not by anyone, rather dictated by nature. You can always go to Raquette Lake if you want easy access. Close the road.

    Reply
  10. Charlie S says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Craig says: “hundreds of people have already paddled the ponds with the current 3.5-mile carry. I saw 30 of them in one day.”

    Which makes me wonder why this push to have the gate just one mere mile away….too close!

    Reply
  11. Jan Hansen says:
    February 28, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    The Boreas Ponds are small. They shouldn’t be over run by easy access. depending on one’s motivation, one can walk the 7 miles in with canoe and equipment to go camping. I am an old fart who originally thought the 7 mile hike was too much. I was wrong. The Boreas should not be a Griswold vacation stop.

    Reply

