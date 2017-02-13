Call For Submissions For 2nd Annual PoemVillage

The Adirondack Center for Writing (ACW) has announced a call for submissions to their second annual PoemVillage event. ACW welcomes all forms of poetry from anyone living part-time or full-time in the Tri-Lakes region of Saranac Lake, Tupper Lake, and Lake Placid. The deadline for submissions is March 14th, 2017.

All submissions of poetry from community members, elementary kids to seniors, will be displayed in the windows of partnering businesses in downtown Saranac Lake. This year PoemVillage will host a schedule of events throughout the month including local poets readings performances, PoemVillage Pub Crawl, and more.

All submissions will be accepted, and there are no judges of the poems submitted. All work must be an original work from the submitting individual. Limit 1 to 3 submissions per person. Each poem must not exceed 24 lines. Poems longer than 24 lines will not be accepted or displayed. Refrain from submitting a poem already printed in PoemVillage.

The Adirondack Center for Writing welcomes classes and teachers located in the Tri-Lakes to submit poems from classwork as well. Individual students are encouraged to submit poetry on their own. Submit your poems here.