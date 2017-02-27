Monday, February 27, 2017

CATS Protects 25 Acres at Long Pond

The Long Pond Conservancy, a program of Champlain Area Trails (CATS), recently conserved 25 acres at Long Pond in Willsboro through a gift from Frank White and Christine Babson.

The property is located at the lake’s southwest corner with extensive shoreline wetlands and forested hills.

According to an announcement sent to the press, White and Babson’s family has been coming to Long Pond since 1904. When Frank and Christine inherited their parents’ properties, they considered ways to continue that enjoyment while protecting the lake they loved. They focused on the 25-acre parcel because it had a nice forested ridge that would make a beautiful building site. The only problem was that a house there would severely alter the view people enjoy seeing across the lake. So, they decided the best action was to donate the land, protect the view, and allow for a hiking trail.

For more information on CATS, visit their website.

Photo: A fall rainbow shows the wooded ridge that was conserved through the donation of 25 acres at Long Pond in Willsboro, courtesy Mary Nell Bockman.


