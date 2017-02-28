Cold Hollow to Canada: Roadways and Wildlife Connectivity Talk

The Lake Champlain Basin Program will host “Why did the Bobcat Cross the Road? Roadways and Wildlife Connectivity” by Bridget Butler, Director, Cold Hollow to Canada, on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at the LCBP office in Grand Isle, VT.

Butler will discuss some of the wildlife species that roam the Cold Hollow Mountains as well as citizen projects that can provide data to wildlife biologists.

The Cold Hollow Mountains stretch across the northern part of the Champlain watershed, and include the Vermont communities of Fletcher, Waterville, Belvidere, Bakersfield, Enosburgh, Montgomery, and Richford. As part of the Northern Forest, these mountains provide good habitat for bird species such as the Canada Warbler and Bicknell’s Thrush as well as populations of bobcat, fisher, black bear, and moose.

This free Love the Lake program begins at 6:30 pm in the Lake Champlain Basin Program Office and Vermont Fish and Wildlife Facility, 54 West Shore Road, Grand Isle, Vermont, located just north of the Grand Isle ferry entrance. Homemade desserts will be served. For further information, contact the Lake Champlain Basin Program at the LCBP at (802) 372-3213.

Photo: Bridget Butler, Program Director, Cold Hollow to Canada, provided.