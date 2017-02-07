Cycle Adirondacks Itinerary, Changes for 2017

The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) has announced a new model for Cycle Adirondacks 2017.

Now in its third year, the August 19th to 25th fully supported road bicycling tour will feature three primary hub communities – Schroon Lake, Keene Valley and Saranac Lake – with two consecutive nights at each. Organizers say the result will be more ride distances and options to pedal as few as three days or as many as six during the week long event.

On days the tour doesn’t move between hub communities, guests will have the ability to choose short or long ride distances. They may also choose to take a day off their bike in favor of other activities, such as hiking, canoeing, browsing shops or restaurants. The Wild Center will be a featured activity on Aug. 24 when the tour stops in nearby Saranac Lake for the third straight year.

Cycle Adirondacks won a Partner In Tourism award from the New York State Tourism Association after its 2016 event hosted over 300 cyclists from 35 different states and provinces.

Guest registration fees cover infrastructure and rider services and also support WCS’s community-based Adirondack conservation program, which focuses on engaging directly with local leaders to advance sustainable development projects that benefit both people and wildlife.

Event Schedule:

Aug. 19: Check-in, dinner, explore – Schroon Lake

Aug. 20: Out-and-back rides (two distances, optional) – Schroon Lake

Aug. 21: All Ride – Schroon Lake to Keene Valley

Aug. 22: Out-and-back rides (two distances, optional) – Keene Valley

Aug. 23: All Ride – Keene Valley to Saranac Lake

Aug. 24: Out-and-back rides (two distances, optional) – Saranac Lake

Aug. 25: All Ride, Finish Line lunch – Saranac Lake to Schroon Lake

Click here for more information and register to ride or volunteer for the event.

For more information on the Wildlife Conservation Society visit their website or call (347) 840-1242.