Tuesday, February 21, 2017

DEC Announces New Director for Environmental Justice

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced the appointment of Rosa Méndez as Director of the Office of Environmental Justice.

Méndez comes to DEC from the New York Department of State’s Coastal Management Program. In this position, she analyzed federal proposals in coastal areas to ensure consistency with state policies and worked to meaningfully involve impacted communities in local waterfront revitalization programs. Her prior experience includes working in criminal defense law, and as a Public Service Fellow, empowering New York’s vulnerable homeless population.

Méndez hails from New York City’s Sunset Park neighborhood and holds an undergraduate degree in Natural Resources from Cornell University, and a Juris Doctorate from Vermont Law School, where she was President of the Latin American Law Students Association. She is a member of both the New York and New Jersey Bar, as well as the Hispanic National Bar Association.

DEC’s Office of Environmental Justice addresses the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all citizens in the development and implementation of environmental programs to ensure that no group or community is made to bear a disproportionate share of the harmful effects of pollution or environmental hazards.

Visit DEC’s website to learn more about DEC’s Environmental Justice programs.


