Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Depot Theatre Wins Grant For Theatre Improvements

Depot Theatre in Westport, NYThe Depot Theatre in Westport has received a grant for theatre improvements from the Alfred Z. Solomon Charitable Trust.

The Alfred Z. Solomon Charitable Trust has awarded the Depot with a grant of $6,710 to replace the theatre’s aging lighting grid.

The grant provides half of the funds for the project, of which the remainder will come from the theatre’s recent theatre improvement fundraising campaign, which began last summer. The goal of the campaign is to raise funds for infrastructure improvements including new seats, new carpeting, aisle lighting, expanded WiFi service and other projects.

For more information about the Depot Theatre, visit their website.


Editorial Staff

Stories written under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline are drawn from press releases and other notices. To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


