Depot Theatre Wins Grant For Theatre Improvements

The Alfred Z. Solomon Charitable Trust has awarded the Depot with a grant of $6,710 to replace the theatre’s aging lighting grid.

The grant provides half of the funds for the project, of which the remainder will come from the theatre’s recent theatre improvement fundraising campaign, which began last summer. The goal of the campaign is to raise funds for infrastructure improvements including new seats, new carpeting, aisle lighting, expanded WiFi service and other projects.

