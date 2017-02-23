DeRossi of Saratoga Joins Land Conservancy Staff

The Lake George Land Conservancy (LGLC) has announced the addition of Michele DeRossi as the organization’s community engagement and events manager. In her new role, DeRossi is expected to manage community and fundraising events for the LGLC and work with the staff to raise funds and awareness of the importance of land protection in the Lake George watershed.

DeRossi brings a background in development, event planning, and conservation. Prior to joining the LGLC, she worked for The Nature Conservancy, where DeRossi spent three years working in development, most recently as a Donor Relations Manager around the eastern New York region and in New York City.

Prior to her work at The Nature Conservancy, she worked as events manager for the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation, organizing and facilitating events to raise money for restoration projects around historic Saratoga Springs. DeRossi got her start in non-profit work while living in Jackson, Wyoming where she was the marketing and events associate for Jackson Hole WILD, an organization dedicated to promoting stewardship of wildlife through the use of media.

Born and raised in Connecticut, DeRossi grew up coming to Lake George in the summers with her family and continued to be a part of the Bolton Landing community through college, working at several local restaurants and contributing to the Lake George Mirror.

DeRossi holds a BA from Fordham University in Journalism and Communications and attended the Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, CT. Although she now lives in Saratoga Springs, DeRossi can often be found at her family’s home in Diamond Point. In her free time, Michele writes a food column in Saratoga, is working on becoming an ADK 46’r with her fiancé.

For more information on the Lake George Land Conservancy visit their website.

Photo of Michele DeRossi provided.

