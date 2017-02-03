Friday, February 3, 2017

1980 Lake Placid Olympics Scoreboard Being Replaced

lake placid olympic center scoreboard

The scoreboard that chronicled historical moments and the United States’ improbable run to the 1980 Olympic Winter Games gold medal will be lit one more time on February 6th at 1 pm, before being taken down to make way for a new Daktronics video board.

The scoreboard has hung high from the center ice rafters of the Olympic 1980 Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid for the last 37 years.  In addition to its duties during the 1980 Olympics, the scoreboard has registered NHL, minor, junior, collegiate, high school and tournament scores.

One of the four panels is being turned over to Daktronics, who developed and built the scoreboard for the 1980 Lake Placid Olympic Winter Games, and the other to the Lake Placid Olympic Museum. Locations for the remaining two panels have not been announced.

Photo Courtesty of ORDA/Whiteface Lake Placid.


