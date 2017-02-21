Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Louis Seymour: French Louie Talk In Utica Saturday

1900s postcardOn Saturday, February 25 at 1 pm, Regional historian Peter Hemmerich will offer an informative perspective on Louis “French Louie” Seymour at the Oneida County History Center.

Hemmerich will discuss Seymour’s life and travels, touching upon his journeys into Oneida County and the Mohawk Valley.

French Louie is a well-known character in Adirondack folklore who is remembered as the eccentric hermit who resided in the wilderness of the West Canada Lakes region during the late 1800s and early 1900s. Louie spent most of his life as a guide, trapper, and woodsmen, and only came to town once or twice a year.

Peter Hemmerich taught elementary school for 32 years at Dolgeville Central School. He is a lifelong hunter, hiker, and Adirondack Outdoors-man. Peter has hiked and explored the French Louie area of the West Canada Lakes Wilderness.

This program takes place in the center’s main gallery, located at 1608 Genesee Street, Utica.

The Oneida County History Center, formerly the Oneida County Historical Society, is a private 501(c)(3) not-for-profit educational institution and is dedicated to preserving history and promoting the culture of the Greater Mohawk Valley. Admission to this program is free for the general public; donations are encouraged. Contact the center at (518) 735-3642 or visit the OCHC website.

Photo: Early 1900’s Adirondack postcard.


