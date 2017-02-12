Winter Storm Impacting The Adirondacks

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the entire Adirondacks and Northern New York through 7 pm Monday. Heavy snow is expected – from 8 to 18 inches in the Adirondacks, at a rate of up to an inch per hour.

Snow will begin late Sunday morning and be heaviest late Sunday afternoon through midnight. The heavy snowfall rate and blowing snow will create hazardous travel conditions.

This storm will create outstanding outdoor conditions for the first time this season across the entire region for snowmobiling, skiing, and snowshoeing.

Be Prepared: Properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry. Visit DEC’s Hiking Safety webpage and Adirondack Trail Information webpage for more information about where you intend to travel. The Adirondack Almanack reports weekly Outdoor Conditions each Thursday afternoon.