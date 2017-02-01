Media To Host Boreas Ponds Forum in Schroon Lake Thursday

Three media outlets will host a forum on the future of the Boreas Ponds Tract at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Schroon Lake Central School auditorium.

The Adirondack Explorer newsmagazine, Sun Community News, and Adirondack Daily Enterprise invited a number of stakeholders to take part in the forum, including environmental activists and local-government representatives.

The Adirondack Park Agency has yet to decide how to classify the 20,758-acre parcel under the Park’s State Land Management Plan. The state Department of Environmental will later write a management plan for the property, but the types of recreation allowed and the degree of motorized access will be partially predetermined by the classification.

The classification has generated heated debates on Adirondack Almanack, largely over how much of the parcel should be classified motor-free Wilderness.

The following stakeholders will participate in the forum: Bill Farber, chairman of the Hamilton County Board of Supervisors; Jason Kemper, chairman of the New York State Conservation Fund Advisory Board; Willie Janeway, executive director of the Adirondack Council; Dave Olbert, owner of Cloudsplitter Outfitters in Newcomb; Peter Bauer, executive director of Protect the Adirondacks; Pete Nelson, co-founder of Adirondack Wilderness Advocates; Roger Dziengeleski, retired vice president and senior forester at Finch, Pruyn and Company; Dave Gibson, a partner in Adirondack Wild; and Ron Moore, supervisor of North Hudson, where Boreas Ponds is located.

The state purchased the Boreas Ponds Tract from the Nature Conservancy last spring, the final phase of a multi-year deal to acquire 65,000 acres of former Finch, Pruyn timberlands for the public Forest Preserve. Other Finch, Pruyn lands in the deal include the Essex Chain Lakes, OK Slip Falls, and long stretches of the Hudson River.

The public is encouraged to attend the forum.

Photo of Boreas Ponds by Carl Heilman II.