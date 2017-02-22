Northern Forest Canoe Trail Internship Opportunities

The Northern Forest Canoe Trail is currently recruiting to fill four stewardship intern positions: two roving crew positions that will work in New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, plus two positions that will concentrate on stewarding Maine’s iconic Bow Loop Trail.

The program is 10 weeks, running from June 12 to August 18. Interns will receive four weeks of training in the areas of leadership, paddling, and trail construction. They will then spend the remaining weeks taking turns leading volunteers on stewardship projects, ranging from campsite installation to water access and portage construction.

Questions can be directed to Trail Director Walter Opuszynski at walter@northernforestcanoetrail.org. For more info and an application, click here.

Photo provided.