Peoples Pixel Project: Lake George Arts Center’s Free Film Contest

Once again the Lake George Arts Center is accepting submissions for The Peoples Pixel Project (P3), a contest celebrating original short films. In its eighth year, P3 continues to be a vehicle for local professional and emerging videographers. The subject matter is open though contestants must live within a 100-mile radius of Lake George.

According the Lake George Arts Center Executive Direction John Strong, the contest receives about 50 submissions each year. The general categories are Tunes, U14, Documentary, Animated, Experimental, Narrative, Short Shorts (less than 60 seconds) and Bermuda Shorts (no longer than 10-minutes.) The categories are general and Strong encourages videographers to just make their video and let the committee categorize it.

“The deadline is March 1 and there is no cost involved, says Strong. “The goal is to provide an arena for people to explore a different medium and show off their hard work. Most of the submissions are between 3-5 minutes and well produced with title and credits. The entries are screened by a committee and usually the top 20 are chosen for a public screening.”

All the people selected to participate in the April 30th screening at the Hyde Collection are given trophies forged by a local blacksmith. Though the contest is free, the screening is a $10 admission to cover the Hyde’s rental fee.

“This is a friendly competition,” says Strong. “The people participating are pretty charged up. Everyone attending the screening is asked to vote for the People’s Choice. The entry form is on our website and as well all the videos the winners made from last year. We are always thrilled with the outcome.”