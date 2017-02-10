Friday, February 10, 2017

Peoples Pixel Project: Lake George Arts Center’s Free Film Contest

Once again the Lake George Arts Center is accepting submissions for The Peoples Pixel Project (P3), a contest celebrating original short films. In its eighth year, P3 continues to be a vehicle for local professional and emerging videographers. The subject matter is open though contestants must live within a 100-mile radius of Lake George.

According the Lake George Arts Center Executive Direction John Strong, the contest receives about 50 submissions each year. The general categories are Tunes, U14, Documentary, Animated, Experimental, Narrative, Short Shorts (less than 60 seconds) and Bermuda Shorts (no longer than 10-minutes.) The categories are general and Strong encourages videographers to just make their video and let the committee categorize it.

“The deadline is March 1 and there is no cost involved, says Strong. “The goal is to provide an arena for people to explore a different medium and show off their hard work. Most of the submissions are between 3-5 minutes and well produced with title and credits. The entries are screened by a committee and usually the top 20 are chosen for a public screening.”

All the people selected to participate in the April 30th screening at the Hyde Collection are given trophies forged by a local blacksmith. Though the contest is free, the screening is a $10 admission to cover the Hyde’s rental fee.

“This is a friendly competition,” says Strong. “The people participating are pretty charged up. Everyone attending the screening is asked to vote for the People’s Choice. The entry form is on our website and as well all the videos the winners made from last year. We are always thrilled with the outcome.”


Diane Chase

Diane Chase is the author of the Adirondack Family Activities guidebook series, Adirondack Family Time. She writes about ways to foster imaginative play through fun-filled events and activities in the Adirondack region.

From her home in Saranac Lake, Diane also writes a weekly family-oriented newspaper column for the Adirondack Daily Enterprise and keeps her own blog Adirondack Family Time. Her writing and photography has appeared in numerous newspapers, magazines, marketing companies and advertising agencies.

She even finds time to assist her husband with Adirondack Expeditions guiding families and young adults in the High Peaks.


Tags: , ,
Print Friendly


Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Conditions
Adirondacks Events
Conditions
Adirondacks Events

The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
Web Services & Search Engine Optimization By: Suloff Designs